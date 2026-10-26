Quebec Beats Switzerland In Improv World Finals
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Le Québec l'a emporté devant la Suisse en finale
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Read more: Le Québec l'a emporté devant la Suisse en f
Thirty amateur players from Switzerland, Quebec, France, Belgium and Algeria took part in this year's tournament, the organisers said. The qualifying matches were held at the Salle Centrale de la Madeleine, in the centre of Geneva, ahead of the final at the BFM.
Switzerland had hoped to secure a third title in this competition, which was established in 1991. In the end, however, they were defeated in the final by Quebec, which has thus cemented its place amongst the tournament's most successful nations.Belgium still on top
Described by its organisers as the world's oldest theatrical improvisation tournament, the championship rotates between several French-speaking countries and returns to Geneva every four years. Belgium, France, Quebec and Switzerland take turns to host it.More More Monumental sadness: Geneva theatre takes on DRC-Glencore injustice
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