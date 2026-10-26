Français fr Le Québec l'a emporté devant la Suisse en finale Original Read more: Le Québec l'a emporté devant la Suisse en f

MENAFN - Swissinfo) On Saturday in Geneva, Quebec won the World Improvisation Theatre Championship, beating Switzerland in the final at the Bâtiment des Forces Motrices (BFM). The competition, which brought together five French-speaking teams, attracted more than 4,600 spectators over ten days for 11 matches. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Quebec beats Switzerland in improv world finals This content was published on October 26, 2026 - 16:44 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Thirty amateur players from Switzerland, Quebec, France, Belgium and Algeria took part in this year's tournament, the organisers said. The qualifying matches were held at the Salle Centrale de la Madeleine, in the centre of Geneva, ahead of the final at the BFM.

Switzerland had hoped to secure a third title in this competition, which was established in 1991. In the end, however, they were defeated in the final by Quebec, which has thus cemented its place amongst the tournament's most successful nations.

Belgium still on top

Described by its organisers as the world's oldest theatrical improvisation tournament, the championship rotates between several French-speaking countries and returns to Geneva every four years. Belgium, France, Quebec and Switzerland take turns to host it.

More More Monumental sadness: Geneva theatre takes on DRC-Glencore injustice

This content was published on Jan 26, 2024 The opera Justice is a punch in the face to global commodity traders based in Geneva, courtesy of radical stage director Milo Rau.

Read more: Monumental sadness: Geneva theatre takes on DRC-Glencore inju