MGMA Elects Audrey Fisher And Melanie Stohl As Directors-At-Large Gena Graves As Vice Chair Jeffrey Smith As Board Chair

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New board leaders bring expertise spanning physician practice management, healthcare operations, clinical leadership and advocacy as MGMA begins its second century.

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) announced its 2026-27 board leadership, bringing together experienced healthcare executives to guide the organization as it begins its second century.

Gena Graves begins her term as Vice Chair, while Audrey L. Fisher and Melanie Stohl join the board as Directors-at-Large. Jeffrey W. Smith begins his third term as Board Chair. The board was approved by MGMA members at the 2026 MGMA Annual Conference in San Antonio.

“I have seen firsthand how the challenges facing medical practices affect physicians, staff and patients,” Smith said.“Gena, Audrey and Melanie understand those realities and bring the experience needed to help practices operate effectively and protect access to care. I look forward to working alongside them on behalf of MGMA members.”

Stohl brings more than 23 years of healthcare experience and currently serves as Director of Pediatric Specialties at Fairview. Her career journey from the front desk to executive leadership has given her a unique perspective on the people, processes and partnerships that drive successful healthcare organizations. She is known for her commitment to leadership development, strengthening the medical practice management profession, and fostering collaborative, patient-centered cultures.

Fisher serves as Chief Executive Officer of Virginia Heart, the largest independent cardiovascular practice in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. With more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience, she is recognized for driving organizational growth, advancing physician partnerships, improving operational performance, and mentoring emerging healthcare leaders.

Graves serves as Vice President, Home & Community Services and Value-Based Strategies at HealthPartners. As Vice Chair, she offers extensive expertise in healthcare leadership, value-based care and community-based services to MGMA's executive committee.

Smith begins his term as Board Chair following years of service to MGMA and the healthcare industry. Earlier this year, he represented MGMA members before the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, sharing firsthand perspectives on physician burnout, workforce shortages, administrative burden and patient access to care. His testimony reinforced MGMA's role as a leading advocate for medical group practices nationwide.

"As MGMA enters its second century, our focus remains firmly on helping members navigate an increasingly complex healthcare environment," Smith said. "Through advocacy, education, data and community, we will continue providing the resources and support medical practice leaders need to thrive."

2026-27 MGMA Board of Directors

Executive Committee

Board Chair

Jeffrey W. Smith, CPA, CGMA, MBA, FACMPE

Chief Executive Officer, Piedmont HealthCare PA

Vice Chair

Gena Graves, BS, MA, DHSc

Vice President, Home & Community Services and Value-Based Strategies HealthPartners

Past Board Chair

Jennifer“Nifty” Gosney, MBA, CPA, FACMPE, FACHE, CHFP

Vice President, Medical Group Finance Joint Ventures, Baylor Scott and White Health

Finance & Audit Chair

Jason Craig, MBA, FACMPE

Executive Vice President, Administration and Operations, Essentia Health

Finance & Audit Vice Chair

Rami Rihani, PharmD

Executive Medical Director, National Accounts, Genentech Inc. - US Medical

Directors-at-Large

Eric Crockett, MBA, FACMPE

Vice President, BioPharma Diagnostics, Mayo Clinic

Audrey L. Fisher, MPH, FACHE

Chief Executive Officer, Virginia Heart

Michael T. Funk, FACMPE, FACHE

Retired

Holly Hockemeier

Vice President of Sales, Marvin Behavioral Health

Steven Quach, MD

Chief Executive Officer, Chimera Leadership Group

Richard T. Schlosberg IV, MD, FAAP, CMPE

Retired

Tony Stajduhar

Senior Growth Advisor, Jackson Healthcare

Melanie Stohl, MBA, PPMC

Director of Pediatric Specialties, Fairview

MGMA | Board of Directors

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About MGMA

MGMA, a nonprofit membership association, is dedicated to advancing the business of healthcare. Throughout its 100-year history, the organization has supported more than 60,000 medical practice leaders nationwide through advocacy, education, data insights, and professional community. Representing more than 15,000 medical groups across all sizes and specialties, MGMA empowers practices - and the 350,000 physicians they support to deliver exceptional patient care while thriving in an increasingly complex healthcare landscape.

Contact Info



Medical Group Management Association (MGMA)

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+1 877-275-6462 ext. 1478

Attachment

Jeff Smith, MGMA Board Chair and CEO of Piedmont HealthCare PA