MGMA Elects Audrey Fisher And Melanie Stohl As Directors-At-Large Gena Graves As Vice Chair Jeffrey Smith As Board Chair
ENGLEWOOD, Colorado, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) announced its 2026-27 board leadership, bringing together experienced healthcare executives to guide the organization as it begins its second century.
Gena Graves begins her term as Vice Chair, while Audrey L. Fisher and Melanie Stohl join the board as Directors-at-Large. Jeffrey W. Smith begins his third term as Board Chair. The board was approved by MGMA members at the 2026 MGMA Annual Conference in San Antonio.
“I have seen firsthand how the challenges facing medical practices affect physicians, staff and patients,” Smith said.“Gena, Audrey and Melanie understand those realities and bring the experience needed to help practices operate effectively and protect access to care. I look forward to working alongside them on behalf of MGMA members.”
Stohl brings more than 23 years of healthcare experience and currently serves as Director of Pediatric Specialties at Fairview. Her career journey from the front desk to executive leadership has given her a unique perspective on the people, processes and partnerships that drive successful healthcare organizations. She is known for her commitment to leadership development, strengthening the medical practice management profession, and fostering collaborative, patient-centered cultures.
Fisher serves as Chief Executive Officer of Virginia Heart, the largest independent cardiovascular practice in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. With more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience, she is recognized for driving organizational growth, advancing physician partnerships, improving operational performance, and mentoring emerging healthcare leaders.
Graves serves as Vice President, Home & Community Services and Value-Based Strategies at HealthPartners. As Vice Chair, she offers extensive expertise in healthcare leadership, value-based care and community-based services to MGMA's executive committee.
Smith begins his term as Board Chair following years of service to MGMA and the healthcare industry. Earlier this year, he represented MGMA members before the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, sharing firsthand perspectives on physician burnout, workforce shortages, administrative burden and patient access to care. His testimony reinforced MGMA's role as a leading advocate for medical group practices nationwide.
"As MGMA enters its second century, our focus remains firmly on helping members navigate an increasingly complex healthcare environment," Smith said. "Through advocacy, education, data and community, we will continue providing the resources and support medical practice leaders need to thrive."
2026-27 MGMA Board of Directors
Executive Committee
Board Chair
Jeffrey W. Smith, CPA, CGMA, MBA, FACMPE
Chief Executive Officer, Piedmont HealthCare PA
Vice Chair
Gena Graves, BS, MA, DHSc
Vice President, Home & Community Services and Value-Based Strategies HealthPartners
Past Board Chair
Jennifer“Nifty” Gosney, MBA, CPA, FACMPE, FACHE, CHFP
Vice President, Medical Group Finance Joint Ventures, Baylor Scott and White Health
Finance & Audit Chair
Jason Craig, MBA, FACMPE
Executive Vice President, Administration and Operations, Essentia Health
Finance & Audit Vice Chair
Rami Rihani, PharmD
Executive Medical Director, National Accounts, Genentech Inc. - US Medical
Directors-at-Large
Eric Crockett, MBA, FACMPE
Vice President, BioPharma Diagnostics, Mayo Clinic
Audrey L. Fisher, MPH, FACHE
Chief Executive Officer, Virginia Heart
Michael T. Funk, FACMPE, FACHE
Retired
Holly Hockemeier
Vice President of Sales, Marvin Behavioral Health
Steven Quach, MD
Chief Executive Officer, Chimera Leadership Group
Richard T. Schlosberg IV, MD, FAAP, CMPE
Retired
Tony Stajduhar
Senior Growth Advisor, Jackson Healthcare
Melanie Stohl, MBA, PPMC
Director of Pediatric Specialties, Fairview
MGMA | Board of Directors
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About MGMA
MGMA, a nonprofit membership association, is dedicated to advancing the business of healthcare. Throughout its 100-year history, the organization has supported more than 60,000 medical practice leaders nationwide through advocacy, education, data insights, and professional community. Representing more than 15,000 medical groups across all sizes and specialties, MGMA empowers practices - and the 350,000 physicians they support to deliver exceptional patient care while thriving in an increasingly complex healthcare landscape.
Contact Info
Medical Group Management Association (MGMA)
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+1 877-275-6462 ext. 1478
Attachment
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Jeff Smith, MGMA Board Chair and CEO of Piedmont HealthCare PA
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