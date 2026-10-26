Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend Of $0.21 Per Share And 5% Stock Dividend


Date: 2026-10-26 02:16:52

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manhattan, KS, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc.'s (“Landmark”; Nasdaq: LARK) Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid November 27, 2026, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 12, 2026. The Board of Directors also declared a 5% stock dividend, to be issued on December 16, 2026, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2026. This is the 26th consecutive year that Landmark has declared a 5% stock dividend.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol“LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 28 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka, Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit for more information.

Contact Information

Mark Herpich Shelley Reed
Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations
(785) 565-2000 (913) 563-5672
... ...

MENAFN26102026004107003653ID1111868581


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search