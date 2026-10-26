One Morning Of Indoor Cycling Could Change Lives In Our Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Y Ride: Cycle for Kids is the YMCA's fundraiser to build strong kids and strong communities

EDMONTON and RED DEER, Alberta, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2012 at the age of 58, Edmontonian Don Patterson completed a self-supported solo bike ride across Canada. He totaled 7,232 kilometres from Vancouver to St. John's. Averaging 250 kilometres per day, his goal was to increase awareness of the importance of physical activity for youth and raise funds for local YMCAs so more kids can get active and find belonging. Now, he's participating in The Y Ride: Cycle for Kids on November 14, 2026 and challenges everyone to participate.

Don explains why he supports the YMCA:“Today, everyone is asking how do we help our kids to become physically active? Simply put, the Y has the solution: the facilities, a highly recognized and respected brand with a history of 175 years in Canada, an inclusive and welcoming philosophy and dedicated staff and volunteers.”

The Y Ride takes place at YMCAs in Edmonton and Red Deer, where teams will cycle on indoor stationary bikes after raising pledges to support the YMCA's Strong Kids, Strong Communities campaign. The campaign helps the Y to offer financial assistance to anyone who needs it to access fitness memberships, swimming lessons, day camps, emergency child care, youth programming and more.

The atmosphere at The Y Ride is electric and fun, with DJs on site to spin tunes and participants in costumes to showcase their team spirit. Prizes will be awarded for top distance, team spirit and more. Riders will also be entered into a grand prize draw for their own Keiser stationary bike, courtesy of LIVunLtd - with entries into the draw added for every $5 they raise.

You don't have to be an avid cyclist like Don to participate. The Y Ride is a fun event for people of all abilities and fitness levels. But if you are looking for an extra challenge, you can cycle the kilometers Don logged on his cross-Canada ride by using the Optimity app. Don's 28-day journey is broken up into individual challenges on the app, where riders earn prizes for participating.

The Y Ride takes place:



In Edmonton at the Castle Downs, Don Wheaton, Jamie Platz and William Lutsky Family YMCAs In Red Deer at the Northside Community Centre YMCA

The YMCA is looking for your support. There's still space for more teams to sign up -anyone can do that by visiting ymcanab.ca/yride.

“Having our community come out to participate in The Y Ride means so much to the children and youth who otherwise wouldn't have had the chance to participate in programs like these,” says Ashton Raeyr, Vice President of Fund Development at the YMCA.“And it's the most fun you can have while raising funds.”

The Y Ride: Cycle for Kids is made possible thanks to generous sponsorship from Nordic, Dentons, Optimity, IX Solutions, LIVunLtd and On-Site Rehabilitation - and the inspiring participation of our community. The Strong Kids, Strong Communities campaign is presented by Capital Power.



About YMCA of Northern Alberta

YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to igniting the potential in people since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness to delivering important community outreach programs, the YMCA works to strengthen communities in the Red Deer, Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie and Edmonton regions. For more information, visit ymcanab.ca.

CONTACT: Contact: Deanna Barker Director, Marketing & Communications YMCA of Northern Alberta 587-743-1068...