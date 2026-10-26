Baycare To Become First Health System In Florida To Pilot Robotic Blood-Draw Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BayCare, the largest not-for-profit academic health care system in West Central Florida, is developing plans to become the first health system in Florida to pilot Aletta®, an FDA-approved, image-guided robotic blood-draw device from Vitestro.Expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2027, the 18- to 24-month pilot will include two Aletta devices at BayCare's Suncoast Medical Office Building and BayCare HealthHub® (Bardmoor) locations.Aletta uses real-time imaging to guide blood collection. According to Vitestro, the device has achieved a 94.5% first-stick success rate, and the needle remains out of the patient's view during the robotic procedure. Patients age 21 and older can select the robotic option when scheduling an appointment or, if available, during a walk-in visit. Those who prefer a traditional blood draw can choose to have a phlebotomist perform the procedure.A phlebotomist will remain in the room to oversee the process, with one BayCare team member supervising two devices. Laboratory team members would also prepare the devices and handle required cleaning and disposal procedures between patients. The technology is intended to supplement BayCare's existing laboratory services and support phlebotomists at two of BayCare's busiest laboratory patient service centers.“We're excited for BayCare to help pioneer this technology in Florida and explore how it can enhance the blood-draw experience,” said Donna Lynch, BayCare vice president of Laboratory.“Aletta will give patients another option and our laboratory teams another tool, complementing the expertise of our phlebotomists as they care for patients.”During the pilot, BayCare will evaluate blood-draw accuracy, patient and team member satisfaction, and operational performance to help inform future decisions about the technology.Learn more: BayCare's laboratory services

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit academic health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals, including a children's hospital, and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

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Vitestro Aletta