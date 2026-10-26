More Than $1 Million Awarded To Six North Carolina Community Health Centers To Combat Maternity Deserts

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A Commitment to Investing in Women and Children in Rural Communities

- Suzanne Freeman, CEO, Kinston HealthRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- North Carolina Community Health Center Association (NCCHCA)--in partnership with Nurture NC and with funding support from The Leon Levine Foundation (TLLF)--this week has awarded more than $1 million to six rural North Carolina community health centers to combat maternity deserts. It is part of the $2.8 million that TLLF has committed for a newly launched statewide initiative: Perinatal Access to Care and Health in North Carolina (PATCH-NC).PATCH-NC expands access to high-quality maternity care in rural North Carolina through targeted investments in counties with no access or low access to critically important prenatal and postpartum care. Such shortages contribute to delayed prenatal care, increased travel burdens, and persistent rural disparities in maternal and infant outcomes.Nationally, more than 1,200 maternal deaths occur annually, disproportionately affecting minority, low-income, and rural populations. In North Carolina, almost half of pregnancy-related deaths happen between six weeks and one year after childbirth, and according to an October 2026 report by North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 87.2% of recent pregnancy-related deaths were preventable.One of the greatest challenges to improving the health of North Carolina's rural moms and newborns is early-and-often access to prenatal and postpartum care. The March of Dimes recently designated more than one-third of North Carolina's counties (36) as Maternity Deserts or Low-Access Maternity counties.“We are thrilled to partner with six health centers to strengthen prenatal and postpartum care in communities across North Carolina,” said Chris Shank, NCCHCA president & CEO.“Through these initial PATCH-NC efforts, we look forward to learning what works, building on these partnerships, and expanding the program to reach more communities with limited or no access to care.”“The goal of this initiative is to create small, meaningful, incremental impacts that will build a lasting infrastructure to support our rural healthcare landscape,” added Dr. Shannon Dowler, a family physician and former Chief Medical Officer of NC Medicaid, who is partnering with NCCHCA on this initiative.Dr. Michael Richardson, healthcare program director at The Leon Levine Foundation, added,“For women in these communities, the selection of these six health centers brings the promise of prenatal and postpartum care closer to home, where options have been limited or nonexistent. That access can mean healthier pregnancies and babies, fewer missed workdays, and less financial strain on families working to build a stronger future. We're grateful to see this work on behalf of underserved Carolinians continuing to take shape.”By March 2027, the six awarded community health centers will begin delivering prenatal care, applying these funds to reduce maternity care deserts, increase the number of family physicians providing prenatal care, improve the timeliness of care, and strengthen the rural maternity care workforce pipeline. Covering 11 North Carolina counties, these non-profit health centers include:.Black River Health Services.Blue Ridge Community Health Services.C.W. Williams Community Health Center.Contentnea Health.Kinston Health.Person Family Medical CenterTammy Greenwell, CEO of Blue Ridge Community Health Services, shared,“We are excited to be part of PATCH-NC and are grateful for this investment in the communities we serve. Healthy pregnancies start with consistent, accessible care, and far too many families in Western North Carolina drive long distances for basic prenatal care. This program lets us bring that care closer to home and make sure no one must choose between their health and the distance to get it.”"We're thrilled to receive funding for the PATCH-NC initiative," said Contentnea Health CEO Melissa Torres. "We're well positioned to expand OB services in Greene, Pamlico, and Jones counties, as Increasing access to compassionate quality care is our mission. We appreciate the opportunity to expand our services and improve maternal health for women in eastern North Carolina."Kinston Health CEO Suzanne Freeman added,“Prenatal services in Lenoir County have been at risk for some time, and ensuring access to care for expectant mothers in our community remains a priority. We are excited to be awarded the PATCH-NC initiative and grateful for the support it provides as we work to strengthen and sustain these essential services for the long term. Every mother deserves access to quality prenatal care close to home, and this initiative is an important step toward making that a reality for our community.”###For more information, including how to connect with each awarded community health center, contact:BJ Rudell, Director of CommunicationsNorth Carolina Community Health Center AssociationEmail:... | Phone: (202) 440-0484About North Carolina Community Health Center Association: Established in 1978, the North Carolina Community Health Center Association (NCCHCA) serves as the collective voice for North Carolina's Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), also known as Community Health Centers (CHCs). NCCHCA membership includes 36 FQHC grantees (including one voucher program) and six Look-Alike organizations.About Nurture NC: a non-partisan, statewide initiative of leaders driving solutions to ensure that every mom, baby, and family in North Carolina has what they need to thrive. We bridge the gap by bringing together cross-sector partners to elevate our collective impact and strategically improve maternal and infant health across North Carolina. Our goal is simple yet profound: To improve outcomes for mothers and babies and ensure that everyone in North Carolina has a chance at a healthy start. nurturencnowAbout The Leon Levine Foundation: Established in 1980 by Leon Levine, founder and former chairman of Family Dollar Stores, Inc., The Leon Levine Foundation empowers underserved Carolinians to be self-sufficient and strengthens Jewish communities. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the Foundation is on a time-bound mission to maximize its impact through grants and investments across North and South Carolina, supporting long-standing community partners and focused strategic initiatives. To learn more, visit

BJ Rudell

North Carolina Community Health Center Association

+1 202-440-0484

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More Than $1 Million Awarded to Six North Carolina Community Health Centers to Combat Maternity Deserts News Provided By North Carolina Community Health Center Association October 26, 2026, 18:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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