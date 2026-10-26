Cyclone Arnab: Odisha Govt Cautions Against Circulation Of Unverified Forecasts

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 26 (IANS) The Odisha government on Monday expressed serious concern over the circulation of unverified, misleading and speculative information about the impending Cyclone Arnab on social media and other media platforms, urging citizens to rely on official weather bulletins issued by the IMD and advisories from the SRC and district administrations.

The Office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha, on Monday issued an advisory against dissemination of false, misleading and speculative cyclone forecasts and warnings through media and digital platforms.

“It has been observed that some individuals and self-proclaimed weather experts are disseminating speculative cyclone tracks, landfall locations, timelines and impact assessments without adequate scientific validation or reference to official forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD),” the SRC said.

The advisory warned that unverified and sensationalised forecasts could cause public panic, leading to premature harvesting of crops, panic buying, hoarding, artificial shortages and price rises. It also cautioned that conflicting and misleading warnings could confuse the public and hamper the government's coordinated preparedness, evacuation and emergency response efforts.

The SRC, in coordination with the IMD and other authorities, issues official disaster advisories and coordinates preparedness, evacuation and response across the state.

“All individuals, media organisations, digital content creators and social media platforms are, therefore, advised to exercise utmost caution and responsibility while disseminating information relating to cyclones and other severe weather events. They shall refrain from circulating false, misleading, sensationalised or scientifically unsubstantiated predictions that may create public panic,” advised the SRC.

The media organisations, content creators and social media platforms are instructed to verify weather-related information against official IMD bulletins and advisories issued by the SRC or other competent authorities.

The government also warned of legal action against those spreading unverified or misleading weather information under Sections 54 (false warning) and 51 (obstruction of the functions of an authorised officer) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

“The Government shall take appropriate legal action, wherever warranted, against persons or entities found deliberately circulating false disaster warnings, creating public panic or obstructing official disaster management operations, strictly in accordance with applicable laws and prescribed procedures,” warned the SRC.

The advisory urged citizens to rely on official IMD bulletins, advisories of SRC and district administrations, and cautioned against forwarding unverified cyclone tracks, messages and alarming predictions on social media.

“Media organisations are advised to exercise due diligence in reporting cyclone-related developments, clearly attribute forecasts to authoritative sources and refrain from presenting speculative predictions as confirmed warnings. Discussions involving independent weather analysts should not create confusion regarding official forecasts or emergency instructions,” SRC advised.

Social media users and content creators have been cautioned against circulating fabricated cyclone tracks, misleading landfall predictions, exaggerated impact assessments or false disaster alerts. Law enforcement and cybercrime authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on the deliberate circulation of false disaster warnings and take action under relevant laws.

The SRC said accurate information, timely warnings and coordinated public response were vital for effective disaster management, adding that false or misleading disaster warnings causing public panic would invite strict legal action.