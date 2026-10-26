Egyptian Parliament Authorises Sisi To Take Measures To Support Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - IANS) Cairo, Oct 26 (IANS) Egypt's parliament on Monday approved authorising President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to take measures to support Saudi Arabia, according to a statement by the parliament's general secretariat.

The parliament approved the authorisation by a two-thirds majority during a plenary session, the statement said.

The authorisation allows the president to take necessary measures to support and defend Saudi Arabia, its sovereignty and its holy sites against any external attacks, in accordance with a decision adopted by Egypt's National Defence Council on October 18, the statement added.

On October 17, Sisi said Egypt was prepared to take "any measures" requested by Saudi Arabia to defend the kingdom's security and sovereignty, but stressed that such action "requires parliamentary approval."

He called for an emergency parliamentary session to authorise intervention if requested, while stressing that he was speaking "strictly in terms of defence" rather than waging war.

Later on, Egypt's official MENA news agency reported that Egypt's parliament postponed a vote on authorising the military to defend Saudi Arabia until October 26.

The development came amid escalating hostilities between Yemen's Houthis and Saudi Arabia, with both sides exchanging attacks and military warnings in recent days.

Saudi airstrikes hit Yemen's capital Sanaa on Monday morning as the Houthi group claimed new missile and drone attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia and southern Yemen.

The Houthi-run media outlet Al-Masirah TV reported the airstrikes were "Saudi aggression" against Sanaa. Local residents told Xinhua they heard loud explosions across the city. Details about the locations hit, casualties, and damage were not immediately available.

The airstrikes came amid an intensifying exchange of attacks between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis, which control the capital and large swathes of Yemeni territory, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in two statements posted on social media platform X early Monday that the group launched a ballistic missile at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

The missile "accurately" struck the airport, Saree said, adding that Houthi forces also launched several drones targeting crude oil pumping stations along Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline, and achieved "accurate hits." Saudi authorities have not immediately commented on the claims.

–IANS

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