Bedrock Robotics Raises $600 Million To Scale Autonomous Construction Equipment

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Bedrock Robotics has announced a $600 million Series C financing at a $4.1 billion post-money valuation, co-led by CapitalG and Emergence Capital.

The round included new investors US Innovative Technology Fund (USIT), Bessemer Venture Partners, and Temasek, alongside existing investors 8VC, Georgian, Valor Equity Partners, Xora, Eclipse, Perry Creek Capital, Nvidia, and others.

This brings Bedrock's total funding to nearly $1 billion and will accelerate the volume of Bedrock-equipped machines across commercial construction sites in the US, helping contractors put existing heavy equipment to work more safely, predictably, and at greater capacity.

The announcement comes after Bedrock achieved a defining milestone for physical AI in mid-August 2026: fully autonomous excavators performing paid work on live commercial job sites.

Bedrock is now moving into its next phase of growth, expanding deployments of fully autonomous machines with more contractors, and building the field, commercial, and operational infrastructure required to make autonomy a dependable part of everyday construction work.

Boris Sofman, co-founder and CEO of Bedrock Robotics, says:“We have proven that fully autonomous excavators can perform real work of value alongside the crews and workflows already in place on job sites. The next challenge is delivering that capability to more contractors as a dependable part of how projects get built.

“This funding allows us to expand deployments, strengthen the field operations behind every machine, and work with more partners as they integrate intelligent systems into everyday work.

“The opportunity is to help the industry's experienced crews safely take on more projects, deliver with greater consistency, and quickly deliver more of the infrastructure this country needs.”

Expanding what builders can do

America needs a strong skilled trades workforce to build its future. Through 2035, employers will need to fill approximately 1.7 million openings each year-both to support growth and to replace workers who retire, move into other occupations, or leave the field.

In construction specifically, 87 percent of firms report openings for hourly craft positions, and 88 percent say the roles are as hard or harder to fill than a year ago.

Contractors are turning to automation to fill the gap. As a result, Bedrock has more than doubled its total customer volume since 2025. Haydon is the latest partner to deploy Bedrock's technology on a remote site in Texas, where crews will leverage the system for fully autonomous earthwork.

A 100 percent employee-owned contractor and one of the largest general contractors in the Southwest, Tempe, Arizona-based Haydon plans to expand its use of Bedrock-equipped machines across building and heavy civil projects, including construction for advanced manufacturing, transportation, water and wastewater, data centers, and healthcare facilities.

As the partnership evolves, Haydon will also test more advanced applications, including trench work and the automation of larger machine models.

New machine types and job-site tasks will broaden the scope of Bedrock's autonomous technology, and reflect Haydon's culture of prioritizing technology and innovation.

Katie Haydon, CEO and chair of Haydon, says:“For us, the biggest win is a safer, more predictable job site.

“As an employee-owned company, our people are at the heart of everything we do. Bedrock's technology helps us work more efficiently and take on more of the work our communities need, without placing additional strain on our crews.

“Autonomous equipment could help our people accomplish more in a single shift, get them home safely, and allow them to spend more time with their families even during our busiest stretches.”

Additions to Bedrock's slate of customers also reflect a recent expansion into new regions: Wagner Construction in Minnesota, Smith Trucking Company in Florida, B&S Site Development in Virginia, Native Excavating in Colorado, Clarkson Construction in Missouri, C.W. Matthews in Georgia, and selected ArchKey Solutions projects in Arkansas.

These new contracts bring Bedrock-equipped machines beyond the West and Central South into the Midwest and South Atlantic to accelerate the work of building infrastructure in even more states.

Backed to build at industrial scale

CapitalG and Emergence Capital are co-leading the round as Bedrock scales from its first commercial deployments into a full operating company serving contractors across the country.

Derek Zanutto, CapitalG general partner, says:“Bedrock has moved with extraordinary speed from technical development to autonomous work on live commercial sites, just one year after emerging from stealth.

“Construction sits at the foundation of nearly every major economic and industrial ambition in the United States. We cannot afford to take decades developing advanced robotics for this critical industry.

“Bedrock has the rare combination of technical depth, operational discipline, and contractor partnership required to define a new category of industrial autonomy.”

Jake Saper, general partner at Emergence Capital, says:“More than 20 percent of global GDP runs on industries that can't hire the skilled labor they need, and construction is the sharpest example. That's not a software problem, it's a physical one, and Bedrock is building for it.

“We've been backing physical AI companies since 2015, and we've been blown away by the urgency of this application and the caliber of the team building it.

“Bedrock's AI lets heavy equipment reason through and adapt to the unpredictability of a live job site. That translates to greater construction capacity, with projects completed faster and more safely, for an economy that needs it badly.”

Building the operating foundation

To support its growing footprint on customer sites, Bedrock has expanded its leadership team with two executives who have built the operational and legal infrastructure for autonomous systems at scale.

Amy Jones Satrom joins as vice president of operations, bringing experience deploying complex physical systems at Amazon, Nuro, and Uber.

Lando Juarez joins as general counsel after serving as head of legal for Uber's autonomous mobility and delivery business, where he built the commercial partnerships and regulatory pathways required to deploy driverless vehicles across multiple markets.