Turin Institutions Stage Marisa Merz Centennial Survey Across Three Venues

MENAFN - USA Art News) A major survey celebrating the late(1926–2019), the sole female artist associated with Arte Povera, will open this week across three institutions in. Titled“The Dance of the Hours,” the exhibition markssince her birth and will be hosted by the, the, and the. Organizers consider it an undertaking of such magnitude that it is unlikely to be repeated.

While this marks the largest exhibition ever dedicated to Merz, the collaborative approach is not unprecedented. In 2005, the same three institutions honored Mario Merz, her husband and artistic collaborator, after his death in 2003.

According to Francesco Manacorda, co-curator of the Castello di Rivoli exhibition alongside Marianna Vecellio, the centenary offers these institutions an opportunity to explore Marisa Merz's career and legacy. The artist's estate, primarily held by the Fondazione Merz, retains most of her oeuvre, which includes sculpture, works on paper, and documented actions. Manacorda emphasized that the collaboration provides more than just exceptional access.

Manacorda noted that ten contemporary artists commissioned to respond to Merz at Castello di Rivoli are crucial to this multi-voiced approach. Contributions from artists such as Leonor Antunes, Thea Djordjadze, and Lara Favaretto, along with a film by Tacita Dean, will constitute“a piece of art history,” he stated.

Despite considerable acclaim, including a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Biennale in 2013, Merz often deliberately receded from public view. Details of her life before her 1960 marriage remain scarce, as do the reasons for her decision in the mid- 1980s to step back from solo shows. Theories range from a need for focus to a dislike of competition or attention. Manacorda said,“Some people claim it was a feminist choice-she had a daughter, and she writes about the fact that she wanted to work with [her daughter] Beatrice when she was a toddler.”

The domestic nature of Merz's practice distinguished her from her fellow Arte Povera artists and will be the focus of the presentation at GAM. Her family home served as her studio, utilizing everyday materials and techniques, from kitchen foil, staples, and peas to sewing and knitting, which were unassumingly homely. Beatrice Merz, now president of Fondazione Merz, stated that their exhibition will explore process and transformation.“The home as a workspace was not a matter of practicality but of methodology,” she said.“The home itself was an opportunity for making and working.”

Merz's first major work, Living Sculpture ( 1966 ), a sprawling aluminum foil construction stapled together, is now held by GAM. Merz ironically described the process as“as humble and modest as embroidery.” Photographs of her apartment memorably captured its shiny tubes spilling like alien entrails from behind the television, almost engulfing the dining table. Created during hours at home caring for her daughter, Living Sculpture made visible, and monstrous, maternal labor, representing a radical rejection of conventional domesticity. The sculpture reportedly frightened Beatrice as a child and appeared in the 1967 avant-garde horror film Il Mostro Verde (the green monster).

After Merz's death in 2019, her apartment was left intact, containing unknown quantities of works in progress,“some of which have never been seen, not even by Beatrice,” Manacorda confirmed. The exhibition's title was taken from one of many Post-it notes Merz affixed around the apartment.

Even works that entered the public sphere could later fall into obscurity. The Castello di Rivoli show focuses on a reconstruction of E il Naufragar M'è Dolce In Questo Mare, roughly translated as“to be shipwrecked is sweet in such a sea,” a line from a Giacomo Leopardi poem. This complex, multi-part installation disappeared after its second presentation at the Venice Biennale in 1980. Its reconstruction involved a recovery process, arranging original elements, such as sheets of brown paper found in the apartment, guided by photographs and an eyewitness account. Manacorda conceded that if Merz were alive today,“she would probably make it differently.”

The provisional and inherently fragile nature of much of Merz's work presents ongoing care challenges. Conservation decisions are made on a case-by-case basis and through collaboration, Manacorda explained.“The precarity that you perceive really is part of the work, but conservators and collectors are not necessarily ready to accept that fragility.”

“Marisa Merz: The Dance of the Hours” will run from October 29 to April 4, 2027, at the Castello di Rivoli Museo d'Arte Contemporanea, Fondazione Merz, and Galleria Civica d'Arte Moderna e Contemporanea in Turin.

We previously reported:

San Antonio's Centro de Artes celebrates its 10th anniversary with“Mercado/Material,” an exhibition featuring 16 artists exploring Latinx identity.

Source: The Art Newspaper