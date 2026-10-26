Olha Shtanhei Brings An Award-Winning Nail Artwork Back To Paris, This Time As Art

MENAFN - USA Art News) In 2025, Ukrainian nail artist Olha Shtanhei won second place at the international OMC 2025 Championship in Paris. She competed online as a member of Ukraine's national team, and the jury recognized her original composition, Contemporary Graphic Pop Art Revolution. A year later, the same work returned to Paris. This time it was not on a competition stage. It hung on a gallery wall.

In October 2026, Contemporary Graphic Pop Art Revolution was presented at Beauty is Art, Paris Edition, an international exhibition of beauty art at HD Contemporary Art Gallery in Paris. For Shtanhei, who now lives and works in Charlotte, North Carolina, the move from championship to gallery marks a turning point in her practice and reflects a goal she has pursued for years: to bring nail art beyond the traditional boundaries of the beauty industry.

The piece combines the energy of pop art with the precision of miniature hand painting. Contrasting colors, sharp graphic lines, comic book elements and bold imagery turn each nail into its own small canvas. Viewed together, the nails read as a single composition with a clear rhythm and a confident voice. The work celebrates femininity, confidence, individuality and the freedom of creative self-expression, and it blurs the line between nail design, contemporary illustration and fine art.

The process behind the piece has already reached a wider audience. In March 2026, the creation of the work was shown on a large screen at the be+well Beauty & Wellness Show in New York. At the Global Talent Beauty Cup championship, held as part of the same event, Shtanhei appeared as an official speaker. Alongside her own competition results, she serves as a judge at international professional championships in the beauty industry, where she evaluates the technical and artistic work of other professionals.

Her second work in Paris, Different Faces, One Light, takes a quieter approach. It is built around miniature female portraits, each painted by hand, each with its own character, mood and emotional state. A warm palette of yellow, orange and neutral tones unites the faces into one visual story. The message is direct: beauty has no single standard, and every woman's individuality deserves its own artistic expression.

Placed side by side, the two works show the range of her practice. One is loud, graphic and full of movement. The other is intimate and reflective. Both rely on the same discipline of the hand and the same attention to detail, and both treat the nail as a space for independent artistic expression rather than a surface for decoration. Shtanhei draws on painting, graphic art and contemporary visual culture, and she brings these influences together on a canvas that measures only a few millimeters across.

Exhibiting in a gallery changes how such work is seen. Printed at a large scale, the compositions allow visitors to study lines, color transitions and tiny painted details that are almost invisible at actual size. The viewer meets the work as an image, not as a manicure.

“For me, a nail is a small canvas with limitless possibilities,” Shtanhei says.“Even on the smallest surface, it is possible to convey an entire story. My goal is to show that nail art can move beyond the beauty industry and take its rightful place in the world of contemporary art.”