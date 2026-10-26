Obama, Clinton Mock Trump's White House Ballroom And Rose Garden Redesigns

MENAFN - USA Art News) Former Presidentsandhave criticizedWhite House interior renovations, comparing them to the lavish aesthetics of figures likeand

Ahead of the US midterm elections on November 3, Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff, posted a video on X on Friday showing the construction of President Trump's ballroom. Reacting to the video at an Ohio rally on Saturday, Obama stated,“I don't know if you've noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovation. He should be on HGTV.” Obama further added that Trump is building a“ballroom that's bigger than the White House” and questioned,“What's with all the gold? He's got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory.”

Bill Clinton also voiced his disapproval at a rally on Friday in Hollywood, Florida, mocking the White House refurbishments. He remarked,“I think Congress made a mistake not protesting turning the Rose Garden into what looks like the entrance to Liberace's bathroom.”

In September, a divided Supreme Court ruled 5-to-4 that Trump's luxury ballroom project, which is set to replace the East Wing of the White House, could proceed. The court determined that the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a nonprofit chartered by Congress, lacked the legal standing to file a lawsuit because the individuals involved were not directly harmed by the construction. Brent Leggs, president of the National Trust, commented at the time,“This is not the final decision on the merits of our case and does not resolve our fundamental argument, that each president is a temporary steward of the People's House and does not have the unilateral authority to demolish and redesign it without the approval of Congress.”

Source: ARTnews