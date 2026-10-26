V&A Plans Major Cuts To Adult Learning Academy Staff And Courses

MENAFN - USA Art News) Theis preparing to significantly reduce the scope of its, a key adult-learning initiative, by the end of the year, according to sources. Up toof the Academy's staff could be dismissed, and the future of several flagship courses is uncertain. Individuals familiar with the plans also indicate that senior staff across other museum departments have been instructed to propose their own team reductions.

The V&A has a long history of offering adult education, leveraging its collections and curatorial expertise in a tradition stemming from its origins as a design school. The Learning Academy was established in 2016 to manage these programs, later rebranded as the V&A Academy, which currently provides expert-led courses, workshops, and talks both at the museum's South Kensington location and online.

Management informed staff on October 5 about the proposed cuts to the Academy, which operates within the museum's commercial department. The stated reason was the program's failure to meet income targets, according to individuals directly involved in the discussions. These changes would lead to the discontinuation of many in-person courses at South Kensington, including flagship ten-week hybrid courses that relaunched this year, offering both in-person and online attendance.

Despite the cuts, the Academy's African heritage program and professional development courses for museum workers are expected to continue. Select on-demand and live online courses will also be retained. The consultation period for staff feedback on these proposals is scheduled to conclude on October 26, sources informed The Art Newspaper.

Current and former staff members, who requested anonymity due to fears of reprisal, expressed surprise and low morale. One staff member commented,“Nobody had any inkling this was going to happen.” Another added that the museum is“full of people who are feeling very demoralised.” If enacted, the proposals mean the Academy will no longer operate in its current form by year-end.

A V&A spokesperson stated,“We are currently reviewing the V&A Academy offer and the way in which this is delivered as part of wider efforts to streamline activity and identify efficiencies across our operations to ensure they are financially sustainable and deliver maximum impact. We are still in the consultation phase, and no final decisions have been made, but the current proposals will see us continue to deliver an adult learning programme.” The spokesperson declined further comment.

The proposed restructuring is notable given the Academy's reported recent performance. The V&A's 2024–25 annual report indicated that the Academy achieved sales of £1.2 million, a rise of over 22 percent from the previous year, and its contribution to the museum increased by more than 60 percent to £365,000. The 2025–26 annual report did not provide a full financial breakdown but highlighted the Academy's hybrid learning strategy for expanding its“reach and resilience” and consolidating growth. The report also noted that the hybrid course“Arts of Japan” contributed to the V&A Academy's highest-ever quarter in spring 2026, with total sales exceeding £400,000. At least one of the Academy's five flagship 10-week hybrid courses,“A History of London: 1066–1666,” was sold out on the museum's website at the time of reporting. Sources say all five, including“Arts of Japan” and“A History of London,” are expected to be discontinued.

These proposed cuts follow recent challenges at the V&A, including allegations of racism reported in July and strikes over pay in September. While further strike action planned by the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union and Prospect for October 29 and 30 across all four V&A sites (South Kensington, East Museum, East Storehouse, and Young V&A) has been suspended after an“improved offer,” the disputes continue. The V&A also initiated a voluntary exit scheme for staff across the institution, expected to close on October 26. A spokesperson attributed financial pressures to inflation, economic uncertainty, reduced visitor spending, and below-inflation government settlements. The 2025–26 annual report showed a 30 percent increase in retail net sales, reaching £15.7 million.

The museum's accounts indicate it received £59.9 million in government grant-in-aid, up from £56.2 million in 2024–25, accounting for 42 percent of the group's income. An additional £5.2 million came from the Public Bodies Infrastructure Fund for building protection at South Kensington and Young V&A.

The planned cuts coincide with a major expansion of the V&A's estate, with V&A East Storehouse opening in May 2025 and V&A East Museum in April 2026. Some staff members believe the South Kensington site is subsidizing the new east London venues.“We suspect that the South Kensington site is paying for the financial problems associated with V&A East,” one staff member commented. Paula Lamont, Prospect's national secretary for heritage, told The Art Newspaper that members are concerned the financial burden of new sites is falling on them, stating,“Heaping more workload and pressure on an increasingly demoralised workforce is unsustainable and cannot be the answer.”

The PCS union has reportedly claimed that the institution projects cumulative operational deficits of £19 million by 2030, according to Arts Professional. The V&A did not address this figure when questioned. Its latest annual report rates the risk to longer-term financial sustainability as high, noting,“Mitigations through commercial growth and cost reduction have been identified and form a central tenet of the V&A's new five-year strategy 2026-30.”

The terms for V&A Academy staff are unclear, with concerns that those with less than two years of service may not qualify for statutory redundancy pay. The Academy employs about 17 permanent staff, but its courses also rely on approximately 100 lecturers and speakers, including curators from other V&A departments, freelance lecturers, and visiting academics, suggesting that the impact of cuts could extend beyond the Academy itself. There are also concerns about proposed cuts of 10-15 percent across the wider museum, expected to affect curatorial roles. A former senior staff member noted that curatorial and conservation teams are not among the museum's largest costs and are important, recalling that the V&A's 2021 post-pandemic restructuring resulted in approximately 15-20 percent of staff being let go.

Source: The Art Newspaper