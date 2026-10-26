Rose Sanderson's Surreal Postcard Paintings On View At Aberystwyth Arts Centre

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artistwill present her series of surreal paintings on vintage postcards in an exhibition running fromtoat the. The collection, which now comprises, emerged during the early phase of the pandemic.

Sanderson described her artistic process as“playing with escapism and imagination, mixing reality and fiction, and the blurring of childhood memories and nostalgia.” She noted that many of the images depict seaside towns, drawing influence from her own upbringing in such a location during the 1980s and 1990s. The artist integrates large-scale, unsettling elements, reminiscent of early cinema's Creature Features, into nostalgic scenes. Examples include a giant crab approaching a crowded beach, a tiger resting beside an unaware man, and a zigzagging裂缝 bisecting an amusement park.

Despite these fantastical disruptions, Sanderson's“wit” imbues the paintings with humor rather than horror, creating what she calls a“bizarre dreamland where the uncanny is always lurking around the corner.” She has spent several years collecting postcards from thrift stores, antique shops, markets, and online retailers, adding to a collection initiated by her grandparents.“There is something special about these snippets of history that give me a warm fuzzy feeling, and I love a lot of the aged, saturated colours, too,” Sanderson explained. A limited-edition book showcasing all of the works will also be available during the exhibition.

Source: This Is Colossal