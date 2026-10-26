Scott Kahn's Dream-Inspired Landscapes Explored At David Zwirner

MENAFN - USA Art News) Painter, known for his atmospheric and often surreal landscape works, recently presented a solo exhibition titled“Silent Night” at. Until a few years ago, Kahn struggled to sell his art, working from his cousin's attic. His career began to shift after he started a correspondence with the late Canadian artist, who recognized Kahn's self-taught background and interest in magical realism.

“Matthew was really a great champion of my work,” Kahn told Artnet News.“The only way I can explain it is that we were soulmates.” Following Wong's rise to prominence in 2018, Kahn's distinctive landscapes, primarily executed in oil on linen, also began to gain recognition.

Kahn's paintings frequently feature scenes bathed in moonlight or architectural elements framed by trees and clouds. His compositions often evoke a sense of enigma and liminality through deep contrasts, long shadows, and portal-like framing. Works like“Berkshire Nightscape II” ( 2005 ), an oil on linen piece measuring 36 1/8 x 40 inches, show influences of American regionalism, resembling Grant Wood's depictions of rural Iowa.

Other pieces delve into the unconscious, such as“The Basement Window,” which draws inspiration from a recurring dream of Kahn's childhood home, blurring the lines between interior and exterior spaces. In“The Stoop” ( 2024/2025 ), an oil on wood panel measuring 28 x 22 inches, a mysterious, deep-forest darkness encroaches on sunlit front steps.“The Basement” ( 2025 ), an oil on linen measuring 52 1/4 x 60 1/4 inches, subtly connects to the body's interiority with vein-like branches and roots.

Kahn uses structural apertures like windows or balconies to frame the environment, creating a sense of both openness and limitation. Elements such as compelling edges, horizons, shadows, or disappearing paths encourage viewers to question their perception. Kahn stated,“I don't get too bogged down in what a landscape actually is. It's more a vehicle to express a mood. That, to me, is the value of a landscape.” Additional works shown include“Leap from the Balcony” ( 2003 ), oil on linen, 61 7/8 x 72 inches, and“New Moon” ( 2008/2013 ), oil on linen, 18 x 20 inches.

Source: This Is Colossal