Bonnie Ora Sherk Retrospective Opens At UC Santa Barbara

MENAFN - USA Art News) A retrospective exhibition honoring the late artist, landscape designer, and educator(1945–2021) is now on view at the University of California, Santa Barbara's Museum of Art, Design, and Architecture. Titled“Life Frames since 1970,” the exhibition explores Sherk's four-decade career of challenging urban assumptions and proposing alternative models for social interaction.

The exhibition, described as well-designed though modest, showcases numerous interventions by Sherk, documented through drawings, posters, photographs, and moving images. Early in her career, Sherk adopted the role of a“cultural trickster,” akin to many conceptual artists from the late 1950s onward, observing and proactively engaging with daily life. Following her studies with Fluxus artists Robert Watts and Mel Henderson, Sherk applied a post-Dadaist performance approach to rethink human priorities, advocating for mindful interactions with other living beings.

Due to its documentary nature, the exhibition offers limited aesthetics but provides occasional visual pleasures. Among the featured works is Sherk's 1970 series“Sitting Still,” which depicts the artist in ordinary chairs within mundane San Francisco outdoor settings. This series is presented through large-scale Kodachrome photograph projections. Also on display is a black-and-white film, transferred to video, documenting her 1971 performance“Public Lunch.” For this piece, Sherk was caged in the San Francisco Zoo's Lion House, next to big cats in an adjacent enclosure. Visitors observed both the artist and the animals as they paced, napped, and were fed.

Source: Hyperallergic