Breakfast Clubs Help Almost Half Of Parents Get To Work On Time

School breakfast clubs are a lifeline for parents, with almost half admitting they would struggle to get to work on time without them.

A poll of 2,000 parents of primary school children found 35 per cent would need to reduce their working hours or request greater flexibility from their employer if breakfast clubs were unavailable.

While 43 per cent said their absence would add significant pressure to the morning routine.

But 73 per cent of the 1,000 primary school teachers surveyed say demand for breakfast clubs has increased over the past five years, and only one in five think they'll be able to expand their breakfast club to meet it.

The research commissioned by Kellogg's [] also found 71 per cent of teachers don't believe enough children have the access to breakfast clubs they need.

The cereal giant is marking 15 years of its Breakfast Club Awards, recognising the staff, volunteers and children who go above and beyond to make their clubs special each morning, celebrating their commitment and sharing ideas that can inspire other schools.

Winning schools will receive a £1,000 cash grant to boost their breakfast club, with teachers and pupils invited to an awards ceremony in the Houses of Parliament in November.

Of the teachers who have applied or won a cash grant over the last 15 years, 96 per cent reported their breakfast club improved in pupils' concentration and punctuality (94 per cent).

And 93 per cent noticed positive impacts on children's ability to make friends and socialise.

Dean O'Brien, UK general manager at Kellogg's, said:“We've supported school breakfast clubs for nearly 30 years in the UK, so we know the dedication it takes to make breakfast clubs happen day in, day out, and our research backs up that up.

“At a time when many families are facing cost pressures and busy morning routines, breakfast clubs are more important than ever.

“We're so proud to honour the care and support which teachers, volunteers and the wider school communities pour into their breakfast clubs every morning.

“They are a welcoming, thriving part of the school day and help to set every child up for their best start.”

The research also showed the dedication it takes from a whole community to make breakfast clubs happen every single day, with half of teachers involved in delivering breakfast club provision and spending between three to five hours each week helping to run their club.

Meanwhile, 46 per cent of teachers say friends and family volunteer to help, and a third say pupils' parents are among the hidden heroes giving their time to help keep school breakfast clubs running.

Staffing shortages is one of the biggest barriers to expanding breakfast club provisions (27 per cent), alongside a lack of dining space (24 per cent) and lack of equipment (19 per cent).

As a result, one in seven say capacity could reduce or their club could close if no additional support is providing in the next one to three years.