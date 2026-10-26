Investornewsbreaks Transcode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Reports Positive Phase 1A Safety Results For TTX-MC138 At ESMO Congress 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RNAZ), a clinical-stage company developing immuno-oncology and RNA-based therapeutics for high-risk and advanced cancers, released clinical data from its Phase 1a trial of TTX-MC138 in poster 1025P at the European Society for Medical Oncology (“ESMO”) Congress 2026 in Madrid, Spain. The ongoing multicenter, open-label study evaluates safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, antitumor activity and exploratory biomarkers in patients with previously treated advanced solid tumors. TTX-MC138 was administered once every 28 days across four dose levels ranging from 0.8 mg/kg to 4.8 mg/kg. The trial met its primary safety endpoint, with no dose-limiting toxicities observed and dose-dependent plasma exposure demonstrated across all evaluated doses. The company also reported disease stabilization and extended progression-free intervals in a subset of patients, supporting continued clinical evaluation of TTX-MC138.

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About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics is a clinical stage company pioneering immuno-oncology and RNA therapeutic treatments for high risk and advanced cancers. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic tumors that overexpress microRNA-10b, a unique, well-documented biomarker of metastasis. In addition, TransCode has a portfolio of other first-in-class therapeutic candidates designed to mobilize the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RNAZ are available in the company's newsroom at

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