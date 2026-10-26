Inspection, Automation Equipment Could Be Overlooked Winners Of The AI Buildout
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) AINewsWire Editorial Coverage: Artificial intelligence is usually discussed in terms of models, chips and data centers. Yet every AI processor must first be packaged, inspected and shipped in volume, and that work happens on factory floors. The nine largest cloud providers are expected to spend about $830 billion on capital expenditures in 2026, according to TrendForce estimates. Converting that spending into working hardware depends on the automation and inspection equipment behind it. Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) (profile ), doing business as TechForce Robotics, is moving into that layer of the supply chain. The company has acquired specified CoWoS automated optical inspection technology and plans a 20,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Taiwan. It is targeting initial shipments in late November or early December 2026, subject to production readiness and customer orders. Nightfood is committed to strengthening its position as an innovator in the broader AI/automation ecosystem, working to join well-known leaders such as NVIDIA Corporation Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Applied Materials Inc.
Read More >>
About AINewsWireAINewsWire Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets; (3) enhanced press release enhancement; (4) social media distribution; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions
AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment