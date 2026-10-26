Biomednewsbreaks - Adaptogenics Health Corp. (CSE: ADPT) In Focus As Trump Administration Advances Peptide Access Policy, AP Reports

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Adaptogenics Health Corp. and may include paid advertising.

Adaptogenics (CSE: ADPT) is positioned in a peptide market drawing increased attention as the Trump administration advances plans to ease restrictions on certain peptide compounds. According to The Associated Press via NBC News, the Department of Health and Human Services has submitted an interim access policy to the White House for review that could allow specialty pharmacies to temporarily produce certain peptides, including BPC-157, which is promoted for muscle growth and injury recovery. The proposal follows a July recommendation by external Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) advisers to remove restrictions on six of seven peptides under consideration, despite objections from agency scientists citing insufficient evidence of safety and effectiveness.

The proposed policy would allow the FDA to exercise enforcement discretion rather than formally approve the compounds for pharmacy production, a process that could require years of federal rulemaking. The initiative reflects growing interest in peptide-based wellness products, with Wall Street analysts estimating the potential market at $2 billion to $3 billion. Major telehealth providers, including Hims & Hers and Noom, have announced plans to offer peptides if federal restrictions are eased. The developments highlight an evolving regulatory environment relevant to companies operating in the peptide and wellness sectors, including Adaptogenics Health.

About Adaptogenics Health Corp.

Adaptogenics Health Corp. is building a science led company focused on identifying, acquiring, designing and advancing proprietary peptide and small molecule programs. The Company is evaluating opportunities in metabolic health, muscle preservation, mitochondrial biology and inflammation, including delivery technologies intended to improve the performance of promising molecules. The Company will continue its existing nutraceutical operations while evaluating GLP 1 companion products intended to address challenges associated with medical weight loss, including muscle loss, nutritional deficiencies and reduced physical function.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ADPT are available in the company's newsroom at

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