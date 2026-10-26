Biomednewsbreaks Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) Publishes Peer-Reviewed Study Identifying Four-Gene Signature In Liver Cancer Using AI Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB: OTLC) announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study in Biomedicines demonstrating how its AI-powered PDAOAI platform helped identify a four-gene prognostic signature in hepatocellular carcinoma (“HCC”), a form of liver cancer. Published Oct. 23, 2026, the study used Partitioned Literature Aggregation (“PLA”), Oncotelic's patented algorithm running on PDAOAI, alongside gene-expression and survival analyses to identify four genes: FKBP1A, EIF4E, RRAGC and PPARGC1A. The signature's association with patient survival was independently validated in a Japanese HCC cohort of 203 patients. The findings support patient stratification for clinical trials of Sapu003, an intravenous formulation of everolimus.

Oncotelic Chief Business Officer Saran Saund presented the research approach during an Oct. 22 keynote at the 22nd Drug Discovery Strategic Summit in California. The company highlighted the potential of partitioned AI investigations to uncover testable biological hypotheses and advance drug discovery. Oncotelic plans to expand PDAOAI toward a target scale of approximately 100 billion biological vectors for genetic and protein research. Through its BIO REBOOT initiative, the company also invites researchers and development teams to submit projects for potential funding and support in validation, formulation, regulatory planning and clinical development, subject to scientific review and available resources.

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About Oncotelic

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. develops oncology and immunotherapy products, with a focus on cancers with substantial unmet needs and rare pediatric indications. The Company also develops the PDAOAI platform to support its work in drug discovery and development.

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