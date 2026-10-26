Ainewsbreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Targets AI Semiconductor Equipment Market Through Techforce Robotics, Ainewswire Reports

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics, is expanding into the artificial intelligence semiconductor supply chain following its acquisition of automated optical inspection technology for chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (“CoWoS”) advanced packaging, according to AINewsWire editorial coverage. The company plans to establish a 20,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Taiwan, targeting initial production of 10 to 15 units per month at an estimated average price of $150,000 per unit. Initial shipments are expected in late November or early December 2026, subject to production readiness, customer orders and regulatory compliance. The expansion comes as semiconductor equipment sales are projected to reach $165.9 billion in 2026, according to industry group SEMI, driven partly by growing demand for AI infrastructure.

The editorial also highlights developments across the broader AI semiconductor ecosystem, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), which introduced its Minerva platform for AI factory monitoring; Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), which unveiled its Helion agentic AI rack; Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), which announced its $5 billion Equipment and Process Innovation and Commercialization Center; and Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX), which broke ground on a new Oregon research laboratory as part of a planned investment exceeding $3 billion in its global lab network. These initiatives underscore expanding investment in semiconductor manufacturing, infrastructure and research as Nightfood pursues opportunities in advanced packaging inspection and automation.

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About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a TechForce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The Company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence and software-driven systems to optimize operations, improve efficiency and enable next-generation automation.

TechForce Robotics partners with organizations to design and deploy customized robotic solutions that address evolving operational requirements.

About TechForce Advanced Manufacturing

TechForce Advanced Manufacturing, Inc. is a Nevada corporation formed to develop, manufacture, commercialize, install and support semiconductor automation and inspection systems. Its initial focus is expanding Wafer Sorter and AOI production for wafer-based semiconductor and CoWoS-related advanced-packaging applications, while pursuing future applications supporting emerging Chip-on-Panel-on-Substrate (“CoPoS”) manufacturing processes.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

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