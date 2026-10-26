What Can Happen To Gold When Stocks Pull Back?

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Many investors wonder how they should expect gold prices to behave when there is a significant pullback in stocks. Looking at historical patterns when stocks retreat significantly, three key scenarios emerge regarding how gold prices are likely to behave. Those scenarios are ruled by the answers to three major questions, which we discuss below.

That said, each of those questions has to be analyzed on its own, and in combination with the others in order to arrive at a fairly accurate conclusion of what impact gold prices could suffer should stock markets experience a sizeable correction. As entities like New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) will tell you, data has to be curated carefully so that a...

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