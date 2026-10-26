Polish Startup Develops Hybrid Computing System For Banking Industry

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A Polish technology company called finQbit is working on a new way for banks to handle difficult financial calculations. Instead of asking banks to wait until quantum computers become powerful enough for everyday use, the startup has created a system that works with the computers banks already own while also preparing them for future quantum technology.

Banks use large amounts of computing power to estimate risk, price complex financial products, and test how investments might behave under different market conditions. These tasks often require many repeated calculations. As banks demand more accurate results, the amount of computing needed can rise quickly. This creates a problem because better accuracy usually means higher costs, longer processing times, or simpler models that may miss important details.

finQbit's answer is a hybrid platform. It combines normal classical computing, such as processors and graphics cards, with methods designed for quantum machines. The idea is simple: use the best available technology today, but build the software in a way that can take advantage of quantum computers when they become more reliable and widely available.

The company focuses on areas where computing demands are especially high. These include pricing derivatives, modeling interest rates, and running risk simulations. Its software is intended to help quantitative analysts, the specialists who build financial models, without requiring them to understand quantum physics or write quantum code. The platform handles the technical side and chooses where calculations should run.

This approach matters because today's quantum computers are still early in their development. They have limited capacity and are affected by errors, so they cannot yet replace the powerful classical systems used by major banks. finQbit does not claim otherwise. Its strategy is to offer useful improvements now while creating a path to stronger performance later.

The startup was founded by people with experience in banking and financial risk. This background has shaped its product. Rather than building a general-purpose quantum tool, finQbit concentrates on specific financial problems it understands well. The company also works with experts in quantitative finance, which helps it design models that fit the real needs of banks.

finQbit has attracted attention from investors and financial institutions. It has received support from European innovation programs and recent investment connected to Mediobanca and Founders Factory. The company says it plans to grow its team and improve its software so it can serve larger financial institutions in markets such as London and New York.

The broader message behind the company is that banks do not need to choose between old systems and future technology. A hybrid system lets them improve current operations while preparing for what comes next. If quantum computing develops as expected, banks that have already adopted this kind of software may be able to move faster than competitors that waited.

For now, finQbit represents a practical step in a field often surrounded by big promises. Its work shows how quantum technology may enter banking gradually, through software that delivers value today and becomes more powerful as hardware improves.

Such hybrid systems are likely to lay the ground for the quantum computing systems that businesses like D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS) are developing because it will be easier for the institutions that use the hybrid systems to fully switch to quantum computing.

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