Techmediabreaks SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Expects To Supply 60,000 Smart Home Technology Units For More Than 700 Homes In Oklahoma And Texas

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ: SKYX), a platform technology company with more than 120 patents and pending applications globally, announced that it and its subsidiary Deako expect to supply approximately 60,000 units of their advanced smart home technologies over the next 12 months for more than 700 homes built by Home Creations in Oklahoma and Texas. The agreement expands SKYX and Deako's presence in the residential construction market through Home Creations, a homebuilder founded in 1981 that incorporates energy-efficient construction and connected home technologies. Home Creations' Oklahoma City homes feature Deako smart lighting, smart thermostats, smart locks and app-enabled garage doors.

Since the SKYX-Deako merger closed, the companies have announced plans to supply more than 140,000 units across over 1,700 homes, including approximately 80,000 units for 1,000 Maronda Homes properties. Their combined pipeline is estimated at more than 4 million units, with an expected average selling price of approximately $50 per product. Deako brings relationships with more than 50 U.S. homebuilders, over 32 million units shipped and more than $26 million in 2025 revenue. The merger is also expected to reduce annual cash expenses by more than $6 million, while the expanded product portfolio could increase future revenue per home by up to five times.

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About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced, safe, smart and AI platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SKYX are available in the company's newsroom at

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