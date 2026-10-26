Networknewsbreaks Adaptogenics Health Corp. (CSE: ADPT) Draws Sector Attention As RFK Jr. Pushes For Safer, Regulated Peptide Access, Iheartradio Reports

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Adaptogenics Health Corp. and may include paid advertising.

Adaptogenics (CSE: ADPT) is in focus as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. advocates expanding access to peptide drugs through a regulated marketplace. According to iHeartRadio, citing Reuter s, Kennedy said during an Oct. 20 appearance on Fox News that the Trump administration is working to ensure Americans can obtain peptides manufactured in inspected facilities. Acknowledging that the peptides under consideration have not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) as safe or effective, Kennedy argued that consumers would continue purchasing the products regardless of existing restrictions. His comments highlight growing federal attention to the peptide sector, an area of relevance to Adaptogenics Health.

The administration is advancing an interim access policy that would allow the FDA to exercise enforcement discretion for certain peptides, potentially enabling specialty pharmacies to compound products such as BPC-157 without facing regulatory action. The proposal follows recommendations from an advisory committee to ease restrictions on several peptides despite concerns from FDA scientists about insufficient safety and efficacy data. With the peptide market estimated at $2 billion to $3 billion, the proposed changes could reshape the regulatory landscape for companies operating in the peptide and wellness sectors, including Adaptogenics Health.

About Adaptogenics Health Corp.

Adaptogenics Health Corp. is building a science led company focused on identifying, acquiring, designing and advancing proprietary peptide and small molecule programs. The Company is evaluating opportunities in metabolic health, muscle preservation, mitochondrial biology and inflammation, including delivery technologies intended to improve the performance of promising molecules. The Company will continue its existing nutraceutical operations while evaluating GLP 1 companion products intended to address challenges associated with medical weight loss, including muscle loss, nutritional deficiencies and reduced physical function.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ADPT are available in the company's newsroom at

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