Health Ministry Licenses 55 New Pharmaceutical Facilities

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Health says it completed the licensing process for 55 new pharmaceutical facilities and issued 758 technical manager cards for various sections of these facilities during September–October.

In a statement, the ministry, citing its Directorate of Licensing of Pharmaceutical Facilities and Activities, said the newly licensed facilities included 27 pharmaceutical import companies, 17 pharmacies and 11 medicine wholesalers.

The directorate also completed the renewal of licences for 23 import companies, the establishment of five warehouses for import companies, the establishment of 10 branches of import companies and pharmaceutical manufacturing factories, and the transfer of 32 pharmaceutical facilities during the month.

The statement added that ownership transfers for six pharmacies and medicine wholesalers were also completed during the same period.

hz/sa