Afghan Delegation To Attend Islamic Countries' Standards Meeting In Russia
In a statement, the authority said the delegation comprises Deputy Technical Director Mawlawi Mohammad Asif Qanit and Head of the Authority's Office Mawlawi Waheed Ahmad Badri.
The meeting began on 26 October and will continue until 28 October in Kazan, the statement said.
Discussions will cover the organisation's annual activities, budget and financial affairs, long-term strategy, technical cooperation among member states and future programmes.
The authority said SMIIC operates under the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and aims to promote common standardisation policies, improve product quality, harmonise halal standards and protect consumer rights in member states.
It added that Afghanistan's participation in the meeting would provide an opportunity to exchange international experience and strengthen technical and professional cooperation with Islamic countries.
hz/sa
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