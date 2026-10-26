NEPA Chief Heads To Malaysia For Global Environmental Conference

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Mawlawi Matiul Haq Khalis, head of the National Environmental Protection Authority (NEPA), has travelled to Malaysia to lead an Afghan delegation to an international conference on environmental education.

In a statement, the authority said Khalis departed for Malaysia on an official visit on Sunday night.

The International Conference on Environmental Education is scheduled to be held in Kuching, Sarawak, on 27 and 28 October 2026.

The conference aims to explore innovative approaches to environmental education, raise public awareness of environmental protection, promote climate-resilient communities and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experiences among countries.

According to the statement, the Afghan delegation will share the country's experiences and proposals on environmental education and waste management with other participants. It will also seek to encourage international organisations to support cooperation in these areas.

Representatives and experts from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and various countries are expected to attend the conference.

hz/sa