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Sohn London Pitches: Gotham City, CIE, Saba, Equinox And Many More

Sohn London Pitches: Gotham City, CIE, Saba, Equinox And Many More


Date: 2026-10-26 02:07:08

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Hedge Fund Alpha will be covering the 2026 Sohn London Conference, the 13th annual Sohn London Investment Conference, which takes place on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square. The Sohn Conference Foundation has announced the speaker roster for the event, which brings together some of Europe's leading hedge fund managers and institutional investors to share their high-conviction equity investment ideas.

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    Who is speaking at the 2026 Sohn London Conference?
      Main Session Next Wave
    How have the 2025 Sohn London pitches done? About Sohn London About the Sohn Conference Foundation

We have covered Sohn London for years, including the 2025, 2024 and 2023 conferences. Last year's ideas have done well. According to our estimates, the 15 stocks pitched at the 2025 Sohn London Conference have averaged a 23.0% return since the conference, versus 15.2% for the S&P 500, and 10 of the 15...

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