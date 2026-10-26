Sohn London Pitches: Gotham City, CIE, Saba, Equinox And Many More

We have covered Sohn London for years, including the 2025, 2024 and 2023 conferences. Last year's ideas have done well. According to our estimates, the 15 stocks pitched at the 2025 Sohn London Conference have averaged a 23.0% return since the conference, versus 15.2% for the S&P 500, and 10 of the 15...

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