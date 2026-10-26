Qatar Charity And Jotun Paints Qatar Sign 'Charity Partner' Agreement

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity has signed a cooperation agreement with Jotun Paints Qatar under its 'Charity Partner' (CP) Programme to promote corporate social responsibility and support humanitarian and community initiatives in Qatar and abroad.

Under the agreement, Jotun Paints Qatar joins the program in the bronze category, reflecting both parties' commitment to expanding their cooperation and strengthening the private sector's contribution to humanitarian and community action.

Areas of Cooperation

Jotun Paints Qatar will provide financial support for several projects, including the Back-to-School Campaign for Assalam School in Qatar; full funding for a water purification plant in Nepal; assistance for Yemeni refugees in Djibouti; food baskets for families in need in Chad; and bread for low-income families in Syria.

The agreement also grants the company the right to use the (CP) trademark in accordance with the programme's terms, highlighting its community contributions and support for humanitarian work.

Promoting Corporate Social Responsibility

Amer Mohammad al-Besiri, director of Donor Relations at Qatar Charity, welcomed Jotun Paints Qatar to the 'Charity Partner' Program and expressed his hope that the agreement would lead to a long-term partnership encompassing Qatar Charity's seasonal campaigns and humanitarian and community initiatives. He also welcomed the company's ideas and opportunities to develop them into initiatives with tangible impact.

Al-Besiri invited companies and institutions in Qatar to join the program and contribute their resources and expertise to humanitarian and development projects that serve communities and support vulnerable groups worldwide.

Shovan Das, general manager of Jotun Paints Qatar, said:“As a Norwegian company with four decades of presence in Qatar, we believe that supporting the communities where we operate is part of our responsibility. We are pleased to strengthen our cooperation with Qatar Charity and contribute to humanitarian initiatives that make a meaningful difference in people's lives, both in Qatar and abroad. We value Qatar Charity's work and look forward to building a meaningful and lasting partnership.”

About CP

Qatar Charity launched the Charity Partner Programme in 2021 to strengthen its community partnership framework and encourage companies and institutions to support humanitarian and development activities and community service.

The programme enables private-sector organisations to contribute financially, in-kind, or through services within an institutional framework designed to foster sustainable partnerships. It awards the (CP) trademark across different categories and levels, reflecting each partner's commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Qatar Charity Charity Partner Corporate Social Responsibility Jotun Paints Qatar