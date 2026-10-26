Qatar Charity Honours Talabat For Seven Years Of Partnership

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity honoured talabat to mark seven years of strategic partnership, recognising the company's role in providing a virtual charity store on its platform to facilitate donations and its contributions to community and humanitarian initiatives.

The collaboration has helped harness digital solutions to make giving more accessible and encourage wider community participation in charitable projects, underscoring the value of cooperation between humanitarian organisations and the private sector.

Joint Initiatives

Amer Mohammad AlBesiri, director of Donor Relations at Qatar Charity, expressed his appreciation to talabat.

“We are proud of what this partnership has achieved over the past seven years. It has provided an effective model for harnessing digital platforms to support charitable giving and has created more opportunities for members of the community to contribute to humanitarian initiatives. We look forward to expanding our joint efforts in ways that strengthen their impact and reach more beneficiaries,” he said.

Moaiad Aqel, managing director of talabat Qatar, said:“At talabat, our role is to connect people to what matters to them, and giving is one of the most meaningful ways we do that. We are grateful to Qatar Charity for this recognition and for seven years of trust, and we look forward to reaching more donors and bringing more humanitarian initiatives closer to the local community. We are also proud that our customers have embraced giving through the app, making it a place where people come together.”

Virtual Charity Store

The partnership began in 2019, when Qatar Charity and talabat signed an agreement to establish a virtual charity store on the company's platform, providing a digital channel for donations to the organisation's charitable projects and relief activities worldwide.

Over the years, the joint initiatives have included distributing food baskets to workers and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, converting part of grocery order value into donations that helped provide meals to people in need, and enabling users to donate Iftar meals and support other humanitarian projects during Ramadan.

Qatar Charity continues to maintain a presence on talabat, offering giving back options that include general charity, water assistance and food support, making it easier for users to contribute to humanitarian causes through the platform.

Qatar Charity talabat virtual charity store humanitarian initiatives