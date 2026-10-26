Qatar, Pakistan Look To Enhance Trade Exchange, Mutual Investments

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The second meeting of Qatar-Pakistan Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment convened under the chairmanship of His Excellency the Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Sayed and Federal Minister of Commerce of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Jam Kamal Khan, on the sidelines of 9th World Investment Forum, hosted by the State of blade-->





The second meeting of Qatar-Pakistan Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment convened under the chairmanship of His Excellency the Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Sayed and Federal Minister of Commerce of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Jam Kamal Khan, on the sidelines of 9th World Investment Forum, hosted by the State of Qatar.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance trade exchange and mutual investments, as well as how to overcome obstacles to bilateral trade. They also discussed the latest developments regarding the free trade agreement negotiations between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Pakistan, along with opportunities for cooperation in sectors such as food security, industry, technology, and logistics, all with the aim of expanding economic partnerships between the two nations.

World Investment Forum mutual investments bilateral trade