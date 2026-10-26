Habit Employees Fight Food Insecurity In Orange County, California

Habit Burger & Grill employees came together for a two-hour Pack-a-Box volunteer event at the Orange County Food Bank in Garden Grove, California.

Thirty-eight Habit employees worked side by side to build and fill food boxes for more than 2,200 local seniors and children facing food insecurity.

Together, Habit employees packed 1,109 food boxes containing 35,488 lbs. of nutrient-rich food.

By the end of their two-hour volunteer shift, Habit employees packed enough boxes to provide 66,540 meals for their neighbors.

The efforts were all part of parent company Yum!'s Food & Futures in Action Month, which is rooted in the belief that everyone should have access to good food and a bright future. In total, the Habit employees logged 76 total volunteer hours, attributing to Yum!'s 8-Hour Challenge, which encourages every above-restaurant employee to volunteer at least eight hours each year.