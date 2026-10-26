$300,000 Keybank Investment In The Boys & Girls Clubs Of Buffalo Expands Staffing Capacity And Program Access For Local Students

MENAFN - 3BL) The KeyBank Foundation is investing $300,000 in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo to help rebuild essential organizational capacity including strengthening staffing, infrastructure, and operations.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo has served Buffalo youth since 1926, providing safe, affordable after-school and summer programming that supports academic success, social-emotional development, and long-term opportunity. The organization provides programs that are designed to address the barriers that place young people at risk for academic disengagement and unsafe environments during out-of-school hours. Staff provide homework help, individualized academic support, nutritious meals, mentoring, and structured enrichment activities in a safe, supervised setting.

“Key Bank's extraordinary generosity marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo,” said Melanie Rushforth, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo.“Following federal funding shifts that forced us to close school-based satellite clubs across Buffalo, we are actively raising funds to rebuild our capacity and strengthen the five clubhouses we own and operate. Through this capacity building campaign, we aim to ensure that every child we serve has every chance to succeed in school and in life by providing robust experiences in a safe environment with caring mentors.”

Grant funds will be allocated to rebuild essential organizational capacity that was strained by shifting federal funding. The investment will restore critical infrastructure by hiring dedicated data and IT staff, providing cost-of-living adjustments and one-time staff bonuses, and supporting a Chief Development Officer role to diversify revenue and strengthen long-term sustainability. These changes are aimed at stabilizing operations and reducing burnout among frontline staff who directly serve youth.

“Organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo are critical to the strength of our community because they provide services and opportunities that families rely on every day,” said Michael McMahon, KeyBank Buffalo Market President.“This investment is designed to help the organization build for the future by strengthening its operational foundation and positioning it for long-term success. We are proud to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo as they continue their important work serving our community's children, families, and neighborhoods.”

Approximately 1,600 children and teens benefit from Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo programs each year, the majority of whom come from low-income and ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) households. However, the impact extends well beyond the young people served. Strengthening the organization's staffing, technology and operational capacity will enhance program delivery, expand access to academic support and mentorship, and provide more consistent, high-quality experiences for youth. Improved data systems will help measure outcomes more effectively and inform future program development, while diversified funding will strengthen long-term sustainability and help ensure critical services remain available for years to come.

“Every young person deserves a safe place where they are known, supported and encouraged to see what is possible for their future,” said Chiwuike Owunwanne, KeyBank Buffalo Corporate Responsibility and Community Relations Officer.“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo provides that foundation for children and families throughout our city. By investing in the organization's long-term strength and stability, we are helping ensure it can continue showing up for Buffalo's young people with the consistency and care they deserve.”

Since 2017, KeyBank has made more than $1.8 billion in investments in Buffalo and Western New York, supporting affordable housing and community development projects; small business and home lending to low-to-moderate income individuals and communities, and transformative philanthropy.

Learn more about how KeyBank helps clients, teammates, and communities thrive by making meaningful investments in the places it's proud to call home.