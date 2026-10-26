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Your October EHS&S Digest


Date: 2026-10-26 02:06:16

(MENAFN- 3BL) Welcome to the October edition of The New Leaf. Keeping up with EHS&S means staying ahead of a steady flow of evolving regulations and standards. No matter your level of knowledge, this newsletter is designed to help you stay informed.

This Month at a Glance:
    Why you may be more prepared for CSRD than you think What you need to know before conducting your first greenhouse gas assurance engagement An expert breakdown of natural attenuation of petroleum hydrocarbons How to prepare for ISO 45001:2027 And more!
Webinar CSRD Readiness for EHS Professionals: How to Prepare

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 · 12:00 p.m. CT

In this discussion, Antea Group's technical experts will walk through common EHS materials that organizations already collect today, how CSRD may change the way that information is defined, documented, and reported, and what teams can do now to get ahead of future disclosure requirements.
Register here >

EHS&S Industry Insights Preparing for a First GHG Assurance Engagement: It's Never Too Soon to Start

Prepare for first-time GHG assurance by strengthening documentation, traceability, and data readiness before independent review begins.

Continue Reading >

Understanding Multiple Lines of Evidence for Natural Attenuation of Petroleum Hydrocarbons

Learn how multiple lines of evidence can support monitored natural attenuation (MNA) for petroleum hydrocarbons and inform remediation decisions.

Continue Reading >

Regulatory Updates ISO 45001:2027 Is Coming – What's Changing and How to Prepare
    ISO 45001 is expected to be revised in 2027, with new and expanded emphasis on psychosocial hazards, worker well-being, climate change, worker diversity, occupational health, and return-to-work. Organizations certified to ISO 45001:2018 do not need to make immediate changes EHS teams can begin preparing by evaluating potential gaps, strengthening worker participation and psychosocial risk processes, and reviewing contractor and external provider controls. See the full update here Inogen Alliance Local Lens: Global Regulatory Update

    Stay on top of worldwide regulations with monthly updates in the Inogen Alliance's newsletter "Local Lens: Global Regulatory Update." Antea Group and our fellow Alliance associates provide critical updates, plus the on-the-ground insights you need to help your business adapt. Subscribe Here >

    In Case You Missed It

    7 Steps for Conducting Ergonomic Assessments in Lower-Risk Facilities

    The Human Side of Safety: Mental Health, Behaviour and EHS

    From Flood Risk to Resilience: The Future of Water Infrastructure

    Antea Group USA Named Accredited EcoVadis Consulting Partner

    Antea Group USA Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report, Highlighting Progress on Climate Goals, Employee Engagement, and Client Impact

    Have any questions?

    Contact us

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