Your October EHS&S Digest
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Why you may be more prepared for CSRD than you think
What you need to know before conducting your first greenhouse gas assurance engagement
An expert breakdown of natural attenuation of petroleum hydrocarbons
How to prepare for ISO 45001:2027
And more!
Wednesday, August 26, 2026 · 12:00 p.m. CT
In this discussion, Antea Group's technical experts will walk through common EHS materials that organizations already collect today, how CSRD may change the way that information is defined, documented, and reported, and what teams can do now to get ahead of future disclosure requirements.
Register here >
Prepare for first-time GHG assurance by strengthening documentation, traceability, and data readiness before independent review begins.
Continue Reading >Understanding Multiple Lines of Evidence for Natural Attenuation of Petroleum Hydrocarbons
Learn how multiple lines of evidence can support monitored natural attenuation (MNA) for petroleum hydrocarbons and inform remediation decisions.
Continue Reading >Regulatory Updates ISO 45001:2027 Is Coming – What's Changing and How to Prepare
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ISO 45001 is expected to be revised in 2027, with new and expanded emphasis on psychosocial hazards, worker well-being, climate change, worker diversity, occupational health, and return-to-work.
Organizations certified to ISO 45001:2018 do not need to make immediate changes
EHS teams can begin preparing by evaluating potential gaps, strengthening worker participation and psychosocial risk processes, and reviewing contractor and external provider controls.
See the full update here
Inogen Alliance Local Lens: Global Regulatory UpdateStay on top of worldwide regulations with monthly updates in the Inogen Alliance's newsletter "Local Lens: Global Regulatory Update." Antea Group and our fellow Alliance associates provide critical updates, plus the on-the-ground insights you need to help your business adapt. Subscribe Here >
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