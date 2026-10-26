Prime Minister, Egyptian Foreign Minister Discuss Regional Developments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr. Badr Abdelatty held a phone call.

During the call, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, as well as the latest regional developments, particularly ongoing diplomatic efforts and joint coordination aimed at de-escalating tensions and enhancing security and stability in the region.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and endeavors aimed at reaching a solution that ensures freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement that brings about sustainable peace in the region.