Amir Meets With President Of Uzbekistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with HE Shavkat Mirziyoyev President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, as part of His Highness's working visit to Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, they discussed the relations of cooperation and friendship between the two nations and avenues for strengthening them, as well as regional and international issues of shared concern.

Their Excellencies, members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir, attended the meeting.

On the Uzbek side, the meeting was attended by a number of Their Excellencies, high-ranking officials.