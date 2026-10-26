Chairperson Of QM Announces Establishment Of Qatar Fashion, Crafts Council

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of Qatar Museums (QM) HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani has announced the establishment of the Qatar Fashion and Crafts Council (QFCC), an initiative spearheaded by creative hubs through joint efforts by the public and private sectors.

The council will serve as an advisory body, helping chart the strategic thrust of both sectors, strengthen investment partnerships, and unlock new avenues for talent at home and in the region to tap into global markets.

During a session on investing in art and civilizations convened at the 9th World Investment Forum 2026 (WIF), HE Sheikha Al Mayassa underscored that Qatar possesses the necessary assets to lead the creative industries, including high-end infrastructure and museums that inspire generations, foster creativity, and open up opportunities for learning and engagement with the world, alongside the nation's wealth of creative professionals and promising talent.

She called on investors and institutional leaders to forge investment partnerships in support of creative projects and contribute to developing production chains, stressing that investing in homegrown talent takes time to identify and nurture. However, it also unlocks new prospects for production and innovation and helps renew and promote cultural identity.

Building the creative industries enriches the national economy and opens new avenues for dialogue among peoples, HE the Chairperson said, emphasizing that the envisioned future rests on an economy driven by innovation, with people-and their culture, talents, and aspirations- remaining at its core.



Discussions about investing in the future typically focus on technology and infrastructure, yet the future, at its core, begins with people and their capacity to think outside the box, HE Sheikha Al Mayassa added.



She stressed that Qatar believes genuine development begins with providing a nurturing and inspiring environment that enables people to learn, produce, and thrive, an approach embodied in Qatar National Vision 2030.



HE Sheikha Al Mayassa noted that investing in culture, the arts, heritage, and creativity represents an enduring commitment to human capital as well as a vital economic sector, pointing out that, over more than two decades, Qatar has successfully built an integrated and ambitious cultural ecosystem whose impact on the national economy has become tangible.



The country has embraced Arab excellence in film, photography, fashion, design, media productions, and the performing arts, HE Sheikha Al Mayassa recalled, emphasizing that this approach is particularly evident in the fashion and crafts sectors, which bring together inherited craftsmanship and contemporary creativity to produce work capable of competing in global markets.



HE Chairperson of QM highlighted the museum's efforts to consolidate this approach through multiple initiatives, including Liwan Design Studios and Labs, Fashion Trust Arabia, and M7, which provides guidance and support to almost 200 designers and artists annually. She noted that works by homegrown artists from Qatar and the region are now being exhibited in museums worldwide, while designs by Qatari and Arab creatives have reached international markets.



HE Sheikha Al Mayassa confirmed that QM currently supports around 7,000 full-time jobs. Meanwhile, Qatar University data indicate that 40 percent of its students have expressed interest in creative entrepreneurship, a positive indicator for investors seeking to support the sector.



Her Excellency noted that, in the age of artificial intelligence, creative skills and the ability to innovate are becoming increasingly significant for the jobs of the future.



However, talent alone is not enough to build a sustainable sector, she continued, clarifying that creative professionals need financing, mentorship, and production and distribution networks. This underscores the importance of closer integration between cultural institutions and the private sector.



For his part, CEO of Art Basel, Noah Horowitz, said investment in the arts and culture is a core driver of innovation and the development of a sustainable creative economy. He praised the strategic partnership with Qatar, highlighting the country's far-sighted vision and high-end infrastructure.



He added that opting for the State of Qatar as a regional partner was based on the strength of its sophisticated infrastructure and its long-term vision, noting that the nation had spent decades building an integrated ecosystem that supports innovation and culture. He stressed that the creative economy must translate into concrete employment opportunities and sustainable projects.



Horowitz pointed out that the major investments Qatar has made in architecture and infrastructure will expand to include cultural incubators, further strengthening the creative economy's capacity to keep abreast of the challenges posed by AI and emerging technologies.



Meanwhile, designer Yasmin Mansour, a Fashion Trust Arabia award recipient, commended Qatar's high-end infrastructure and cultural sector. She stressed that the sustainability of projects and institutions with long-term impact is a bedrock of cultural development.



Mansour said QM and the cultural sector had successfully established incredible pathways and initiatives through strategic planning spanning decades. She pointed to the success of the previous iteration of Art Basel and the ongoing preparations for a second edition that would support the domestic cultural and artistic ecosystem.



She highlighted the support and patronage extended to Qatar's cultural movement at various levels, asserting that the combination of sophisticated infrastructure and technology with major museum projects manifests an ambitious cultural vision for the future.



Mansour expressed her hope of continuing to work with Qatar's cultural institutions to create promising opportunities for young Qataris and promote Qatar's standing as a cultural beacon and a source of civilizational influence across West Asia and North Africa.



She pointed out that this would broaden the circle of beneficiaries of the country's expanding cultural activity and reinforce its role as an influential cultural force on the global stage.