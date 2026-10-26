Qatar Issues Law Establishing Committee To Oversee Fuel Stations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Taibat Olaniyan | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has issued Law No. 16 of 2026 establishing a Fuel Station Monitoring Committee at QatarEnergy to oversee fuel stations and ensure compliance with safety and technical standards.

Published in the Official Gazette on October 25, 2026, the law assigns the committee responsibility for monitoring and evaluating fuel stations, checking compliance with regulations, and approving applications for licences and renewals, as well as modifications to stations and their facilities.

The committee will also determine permitted activities at fuel stations, set safe distances within station premises and assess their readiness for emergencies.

Under the law, operators must comply with technical and safety standards, provide insurance coverage for potential damages, train employees and prepare emergency response plans.

Article 7 of the law indicates that the committee in case of violations, will notify the licensee and grant it an appropriate period to correct the situation.

Serious violations may lead to suspension of fuel supplies or temporary or permanent closure. Operating a station after a final closure order carries a penalty of up to one year in prison and a fine of up to QR2 million. Other violations may attract fines of up to QR1 million.

Those covered by the law must regularise their status within six months of the law's entry into force. The Minister of State for Energy Affairs may extend this deadline for one or more similar periods.