Prime Minister, Saudi Foreign Minister Hold Phone Call

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and HH Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud held a phone call.

They discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, as well as the latest regional developments, particularly ongoing diplomatic efforts and joint coordination aimed at de-escalating tensions and enhancing security and stability in the region.

During the call, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and its support for all legitimate measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and interests, emphasizing that the security of Saudi Arabia is an integral part of the security of Qatar and the collective security of the Gulf Cooperation Council states.

His Excellency reiterated the State of Qatar's full support for all endeavors aimed at defusing tensions and reaching a comprehensive agreement that brings about sustainable peace in the region.