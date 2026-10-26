Four Healthcare Facilities In Qatar Designated As 'Baby-Friendly Hospital'

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Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health has designated four health centers as Baby-Friendly under the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative. This comes as part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to promote maternal and child health, encourage breastfeeding, and create a supportive breastfeeding environment.

The designation includes four health centers under the Primary Health Care Corporation: Leabaib Health Center, Umm Slal Health Center, Al Thumama Health Center, and Muaither Health Center. These centers received the designation in recognition of their commitment to implementing the initiative's standards established by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and providing the necessary care and support for mothers and children.

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The designation followed comprehensive and thorough evaluation conducted by a team of specialized evaluators from the Ministry of Public Health, accredited by WHO, to verify compliance with the standards and steps of the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative.

With this designation, the total number of healthcare facilities designated as Baby-Friendly Hospitals in the State of Qatar has increased to nine, following the previous designation of five healthcare facilities under the initiative. This reflects the progress made in expanding the implementation of the initiative and promoting healthcare practices that support breastfeeding and maternal and child care.

On this occasion, Dr. Salah Abdulla Alyafei, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Ministry of Public Health, stated that the designation of these healthcare facilities as Baby-Friendly Hospitals reflects the Ministry's efforts to promote maternal and child health and support breastfeeding. Dr. Alyafei also emphasized the Ministry's commitment to supporting healthcare facilities in both the governmental and private sectors and developing the skills of healthcare providers, contributing to the wider implementation of the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative in the State of Qatar.

The Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative is a global initiative launched by WHO and UNICEF to establish healthcare systems that support breastfeeding.