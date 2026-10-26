Amir Arrives In Moscow

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Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived in Moscow, the capital of the Russian Federation, today to participate in the Eighth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Member Countries of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

HH The Amir was received upon arrival at Vnukovo International Airport by HE Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, and HE Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatar's Ambassador to the Russian Federation.

HH The Amir is accompanied on the visit by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.