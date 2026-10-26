Qatar Airways Launches Codeshare Partnership With Westjet

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways today has announced its latest codeshare partnership with WestJet. The national carrier of Qatar will add its (QR) code onto WestJet's flights across Canada, providing passengers greater options and seamless connectivity to new markets across Canada.

Qatar Airways passengers will now be able to connect through Toronto (YYZ) and Montreal (YUL) to Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa, Regina, Saskatoon, St Johns, and Winnipeg. WestJet passengers in Canada will also benefit from global connectivity through Qatar Airways' expansive network of over 170 business and leisure destinations, including, New Delhi, Nairobi, Singapore and Jeddah.

This partnership complements Qatar Airways' own expansion in Canada, increasing frequencies from 12 to 14 weekly from October 25, 2026, with both Toronto and Montreal operating daily. The addition of WestJet to its growing portfolio of partners reflects Qatar Airways continued focus on building collaborations that elevate the travel experience for global passengers.