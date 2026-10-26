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Minister Of Finance Meets Chairman Of HKTDC

Minister Of Finance Meets Chairman Of HKTDC


Date: 2026-10-26 02:06:00

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) Prof. Frederick Ma, on the sidelines of the World Investment Forum 2026, hosted by the State of Qatar in partnership with UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The meeting discussed a range of financial and economic topics. It also discussed current regional and international developments and the associated challenges, particularly those related to matters of mutual interest between the two sides.

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The Peninsula

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