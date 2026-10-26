Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Deputy Director-General Of UNIDO
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation, HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met on Monday with Deputy Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), HE Fatou Haidara, on the sidelines of the World Investment Forum (WIF), held in Doha.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.
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