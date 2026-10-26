Captain Rahul Bali Honoured At 7Th Odisha Tourism Conclave 2026 In Bhubaneswar

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Filmmaker, Indian Army Veteran and International Film Festival curator Captain Rahul Bali was honoured at the 7th Odisha Tourism Conclave 2026, held on 23 October in Bhubaneswar, in recognition of his work at the intersection of cinema, international cultural diplomacy and destination promotion.

Filmmaker Captain Rahul Bali being honoured at the 7th Odisha Tourism Conclave 2026 in Bhubaneswar

Organised by the Hotel & Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO), the mega event brought together more than 450 travel companies and tour operators from across India, alongside senior government representatives, tourism industry leaders, hospitality professionals, investors and other stakeholders committed to advancing Odisha's tourism potential.

The prestigious conclave was attended by an eminent gathering of dignitaries and luminaries including His Excellency Dr. Braj Mohan Ram, Governor of Odisha; Smt. Pravati Parida, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha; Smt. Anu Garg, Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha; Smt. Aparajita Sarangi, Member of Parliament; Shri Babu Singh, Member of the Legislative Assembly; and Dr. Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in Auckland, New Zealand. The event was hosted by HRAO under the leadership of Dr. J. K. Mohanty, Chairman of HRAO.

The recognition of Captain Rahul Bali at this important tourism industry gathering underscores the growing relevance of cinema as a powerful medium for destination branding, international engagement and cultural exchange.

With over three decades of experience in the Media and Entertainment industry, Captain Rahul Bali has built a distinctive professional journey spanning filmmaking, international film festival curation, cultural diplomacy and tourism promotion.

A former Indian Army officer, Captain Bali is the Founder and Managing Director of Innovations India and is recognised for his efforts to use cinema as a bridge between nations, cultures and audiences. As an international film festival curator, he has curated Indian Film Festivals in Russia, Hungary, Poland, Kenya and Vietnam, creating platforms for Indian cinema to reach international audiences and strengthening cultural connections through the universal language of films.

His work reflects a broader vision of positioning Indian cinema not merely as entertainment, but also as a strategic instrument for showcasing destinations, building international partnerships and encouraging people-to-people engagement.

Captain Rahul Bali is the producer of the internationally awarded film Love in Vietnam and the upcoming Bollywood Film SILAA, and has been instrumental in laying the foundation for an India–Vietnam cinematic collaboration that brings together the creative worlds of Indian and Vietnamese cinema. These films exemplify how storytelling can transcend borders, showcase international destinations and create new avenues for cultural and tourism partnerships.

Through these projects, Captain Bali is championing a model in which cinema, tourism and international partnerships work together to create lasting cultural and economic value. Such collaborations demonstrate how film productions can introduce international audiences to destinations, generate interest in travel and open new possibilities for tourism promotion.

Odisha: A compelling destination for the world

The honour at the 7th Odisha Tourism Conclave also brings into focus the enormous opportunity for Odisha to harness cinema and international storytelling to strengthen its position on the global tourism map.

From the architectural splendour of the Konark Sun Temple and the spiritual significance of Jagannath culture to its vibrant tribal heritage, classical arts, pristine coastline, wildlife, Buddhist heritage and distinctive cuisine, Odisha possesses an extraordinary range of stories capable of captivating audiences worldwide.

Strategic collaborations with filmmakers, international production houses, film festivals and global tourism stakeholders could help transform these cultural and natural assets into compelling cinematic experiences, inspiring audiences to discover Odisha for themselves.

As global destinations increasingly explore film-induced tourism, Odisha has an opportunity to integrate filmmaking with tourism marketing, attract domestic and international productions, develop destination-led narratives and create greater economic opportunities for local communities.

Captain Bali's experience in international filmmaking and cultural engagement offers a valuable perspective on how cinema can complement traditional tourism promotion and connect Indian destinations with new audiences across the world.

The 7th Odisha Tourism Conclave provided an important platform for government and industry stakeholders to deliberate on tourism development, investment, connectivity, destination marketing and opportunities for sustainable growth.

Captain Rahul Bali's recognition at the conclave reinforces the importance of creative industries and international cultural partnerships in advancing these objectives. His work demonstrates how film festivals, cinematic collaborations and destination storytelling can help strengthen India's global cultural presence while creating new opportunities for tourism and international cooperation.

As Odisha seeks to expand its domestic and international tourism footprint, the convergence of cinema, culture and destination promotion offers a promising avenue for showcasing the state's unique identity to the world.

The honour marks another significant milestone in Captain Rahul Bali's continuing efforts to connect cinema with tourism and cultural diplomacy, while advocating stronger international partnerships that showcase the richness and diversity of India to global audiences.

About Captain Rahul Bali

Captain Rahul Bali is an Indian Army Veteran, filmmaker, international film festival curator and entrepreneur with over three decades of experience in the Media and Entertainment industry. He is the Founder and Managing Director of Innovations India and producer of Love in Vietnam, an India–Vietnam cinematic collaboration, and the upcoming film SILAA, shot extensively across Vietnam and India. Recipient of the prestigious BEST CURATOR AWARD from Western India Film Producers Association (WIFPA), Captain Rahul Bali has curated Indian Film Festivals in Russia, Hungary, Poland, Kenya and Vietnam and is recognised for his work in international cultural exchange, cinema-led destination promotion and cultural diplomacy.