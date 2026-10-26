Wazirx Sees Nearly 100% Growth In Monthly Trades Per Active Trader, Since Restart

MENAFN - NewsVoir) WazirX, India's leading crypto exchange, marked the first anniversary of its restart following its restructuring. The platform has seen renewed trading activity, customer re-engagement and growth in Futures trading. Following the restart in October 2025, users received approximately 85% of their approved claims.

95% of trading activity post restart came from returning users. The number of active traders more than doubled between July and September. Repeat engagement improved over the same period of recovery, indicating a growing proportion of customers returning to the platform across multiple days.



Expanding the product experience with new trading capabilities and tools

Over the past year, WazirX has expanded its product offering to give customers more choice in how they trade, manage costs and access market information. WazirX ZERO introduced unlimited spot trades for Rs. 99 per month, allowing users to trade without per-trade trading fees. In May 2026, the exchange publicly launched crypto Futures, offering INR-margined perpetual contracts, lowest trading fees in the industry, and features such as Limit Orders, Take Profit, Stop Loss and Auto Margin Top-Up.

The platform subsequently added INR-settled perpetual contracts linked to global stocks, precious metals and energy markets. These additions give traders more ways to access different markets through the platform.

WazirX also introduced WazirX AI, a conversational trading copilot designed to help users research markets, understand their portfolios and navigate trading decisions with greater ease. By bringing market information, portfolio insights and trading assistance into a conversational interface, the tool aims to reduce the time and effort involved in researching and managing trades.

The exchange launched Taxlyst, a free, exchange-agnostic crypto tax-reporting platform that helps users organise their crypto transactions, calculate gains and losses, estimate tax liabilities and prepare reports for tax filing.

Strengthening security, transparency and customer service

Alongside product development, WazirX continued to strengthen its security infrastructure and customer support. The exchange uses BitGo for digital-asset custody and has integrated Fireblocks technology as part of its security architecture. It also introduced additional account-protection measures, including enhanced withdrawal safeguards, improved bot protection and stronger password-recovery workflows.

Compliance processes continued to evolve through improvements to KYC and re-KYC, a streamlined digital corporate-verification journey and updates to crypto deposit verification to support applicable Travel Rule requirements.

WazirX's internal customer satisfaction metric reached over 90%, alongside improvements in first-response turnaround time. The exchange's Guardians of Trust initiative brings together security updates, transparency efforts and user education as part of its ongoing focus on helping customers better understand platform safeguards and developments.

Futures trading emerges as a key growth driver

Futures has become an important contributor to WazirX's trading activity. Following the public launch of WazirX Futures on 13 May 2026, monthly Futures trading volume grew 62x. Between July and September 2026, monthly Futures trading volume increased by approximately 243%. The growth reflects the expansion of the product from its initial rollout into a broader offering, supported by additional markets, trading features and access options.

Spot trading activity also showed signs of recovery, with monthly spot trading volume increasing by approximately 124%. Together, these trends reflect activity across both the exchange's established spot offering and its newer Futures product.

Customer activity and engagement strengthen

Beyond trading volumes, WazirX recorded improvements in customer activity and repeat participation. The number of individual deposits increased by approximately 88%. The number of customers making deposits increased 78.9% between November 2025 and September 2026.



The platform's customer base also extended beyond India's largest urban centres. WazirX ZERO has also shown encouraging engagement patterns. ZERO subscribers traded 13% more frequently and recorded more than five times the repeat engagement of pay-per-trade users.



Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, said,“Restarting operations was an important first step, but rebuilding trust and improving the customer experience is an ongoing process. Over the past year, we have focused on giving customers more choice, introducing products that address their needs and strengthening the systems that support their trading experience. The progress made over the past year gives us a foundation to keep improving, while ensuring that the confidence of our customers remains central to what we build next.”

Progress on customer recovery

Alongside the revival of platform activity, WazirX has continued implementing the customer recovery framework established under its court-approved Scheme of Arrangement. On 8 January 2026, WazirX also distributed Recovery Tokens to eligible customers in accordance with the Scheme. These tokens represent users' proportional entitlements and are intended to facilitate potential additional recoveries as assets are recovered and profits become available, subject to the Scheme's terms.



The first year since the restart therefore reflects progress on two connected fronts - rebuilding customer participation through product development and service improvements, and continuing to implement the court-approved recovery framework. WazirX's focus remains on improving the platform experience and continuing to deliver the best for its users.

About WazirX

WazirX is a leading Indian cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018, offering INR-based access to crypto through spot and perpetual futures markets. Users can buy and sell crypto in spot markets and trade INR-settled perpetual futures with features such as leverage, stop-loss and take-profit orders. WazirX has partnered with BitGo and integrated Fireblocks' technology to strengthen digital asset security. WazirX supports INR deposits and withdrawals through verified bank accounts and is available on web, Android and iOS. The platform is registered as a Reporting Entity with the Financial Intelligence Unit, India (FIU-IND) and follows KYC and AML processes.



For more information about WazirX, please visit wazirx.