Hong Kong Tourism Board Unveils Hong Kong Good Take, Inviting Travellers To Explore 100+ Iconic Filming Locations

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hong Kong Hong Kong has long been known as the“ Hollywood of the East." Countless Hollywood blockbusters, classic Hong Kong films and popular Asian dramas have been filmed in the city, inspiring many visitors to explore Hong Kong in the footsteps of the silver screen. The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) launched the all-new“Hong Kong Good Take” promotional series. Featuring more than 100 filming locations from 50 selected movies, the initiative links up movie-themed landmarks, cultural attractions and distinctive dining experiences to promote movie tourism.

Inviting Visitors to Explore the“Only in Hong Kong” Charm

HKTB Chairman Dr Peter Lam said,“Following the launch of the 'Taste Hong Kong' Gourmet Guide earlier this year, with master chefs leading the way in search of flavours all over the city, we continue to take visitors to explore our neighbourhoods from different perspectives. 'Hong Kong Good Take' combines film and TV culture with tourism promotion to further unlock the potential of movie tourism. It invites visitors to step into the scenes from the big screen in person, experience Hong Kong's unique charm where East meets West and old blends with new, and discover more 'Only in Hong Kong' travel surprises”.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law said,“Films and television productions are among the most compelling platforms for showcasing Hong Kong's charm. We will continue to promote attractions centered on film and television culture, such as the 'Kowloon Walled City: A Cinematic Journey' and the 'Yau Ma Tei Police Station: A Cinematic Journey,' which are very popular among both residents and visitors. We will continue to leverage Hong Kong's rich film cultural resources to transform more iconic movie themes into tourism experiences, offering visitors a wider range of options on cultural tourism.”

The“Hong Kong Good Take” guide will bring together information on selected movies and their filming locations. Visitors who enjoy in-depth travel can visit HKTB's Discover Hong Kong website to explore movie-themed travel itineraries across various neighbourhoods, visiting filming locations in areas such as Old Town Central, Sham Shui Po and Yau Ma Tei, and enjoy an immersive cinematic journey.

More than 100 Filming Locations from 50 Movies Showcase the Many Faces of Hong Kong

From bustling city streets to historic sites, and from waterfront scenery to distinctive neighbourhoods, the“Hong Kong Good Take” guide presents the many faces of Hong Kong through filming locations and the stories behind them. It also extends to food, cultural and community experiences, encouraging visitors to explore the city in person. Famous filming locations include Star Ferry Pier, Temple Street, West Kowloon Waterfront Promenade, Yim Tin Tsai, The Peak, and the Central-Mid Levels Escalator.



Movie-themed Guided Experiences with the Trade to Deepen Visitor Engagement

HKTB will also join hands with the trade to progressively roll out movie-themed guided experiences. Through carefully designed itineraries combining film and TV culture, community exploration and distinctive dining, these experiences will extend screen stories into the streets and lanes of local neighbourhoods, allowing visitors to explore Hong Kong from a different perspective.

Feature Stories to Roll Out Progressively to Keep Inspiring Cinematic Journeys

“Hong Kong Good Take” will present a series of feature stories in phases, introducing the appeal of movie tourism in Hong Kong from multiple perspectives and continuing to bring visitors fresh inspiration for exploring the city.

The“Taste Hong Kong through Cinema” feature stories will also be rolled out progressively, showcasing food scenes from classic movies and inviting visitors to embark on a cinematic culinary journey through Hong Kong, savouring the city's flavours while experiencing its East-meets-West food culture. Later, in conjunction with major film events such as the Hong Kong International Film Festival, the campaign will draw on the perspectives of directors, creators and international productions to show how Hong Kong has become an important filming location for international film and TV projects, encouraging visitors to embark on movie-themed trips.

To experience“Hong Kong Good Take” firsthand, step beyond the screen and into the scene with an immersive cinematic journey across Hong Kong. Visit Discover Hong Kong website and follow the guide to explore movie-themed travel itineraries and discover iconic filming locations. Create your own cinematic memories and embark on your very own Hong Kong movie story.



About Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB)

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked to market and promote Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhance visitors' experience once they arrive. These include making recommendations to the Government and other relevant bodies on the range and quality of visitor facilities. The HKTB's missions are to maximise the social and economic contribution made by tourism to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate Hong Kong's position as a unique, world-class, and most desired destination.