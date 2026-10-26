Manipal University Jaipur Hosts 12Th Manipal Ranka International Moot Court Competition

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) The Faculty of Law, Manipal University Jaipur, in association with the Ranka Public Charitable Trust, organised the 12th Manipal Ranka International Moot Court Competition on 25th and 26th October 2026. The flagship competition brought together 48 participants comprising 16 teams from reputed national and international law universities.

12th Manipal Ranka International Moot Court Competition organised at Manipal University Jaipur

The inaugural ceremony on 25th October 2026 was graced by Hon'ble Mr. Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Chairperson, Law Commission of India and Former Judge, Supreme Court of India, as the Chief Guest and Hon'ble Mr. Justice Narendra Kumar Jain, Former Judge, Rajasthan High Court, as the Guest of Honour. Hon'ble Mr. Justice J. K. Ranka, Former Judge, Rajasthan High Court, also graced the occasion as a special guest.

Justice Maheshwari emphasised that effective advocacy requires identifying the right questions and examining their various dimensions in depth. Justice Jain highlighted the importance of ethical values alongside legal knowledge and professional competence.

The valedictory ceremony on 26th October 2026 was graced by Hon'ble Mr. Justice Narendra Kumar Jain, Former Chief Justice, Sikkim High Court, as the Chief Guest, and Hon'ble Mr. Justice J. P. Gupta, Former Judge, Madhya Pradesh High Court, as the Guest of Honour. Hon'ble Mr. Justice J. K. Ranka and Prof. (Dr.) Nitu Bhatnagar, Provost, Manipal University Jaipur, also graced the occasion. Judges for the final round of the competition consisted of Hon'ble Mr. Justice J. P. Gupta, Dr. Kamal Dutta, Prof. (Dr.) Anuradha Saibaba, Prof. (Dr.) Jasmeet Gulati, and Dr. Srinivas Burra.

The final round was contested between Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, and Symbiosis Law School, Noida. Trophies and cash prizes of Rs 51,000 for the winning team and Rs 25,000 for the runner-up were awarded. Apoorva Sharma of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, received the Best Speaker award, Mannat Matya of Army Institute of Law received the Best Researcher award, and the team from Tamil Nadu National Law University received the Best Memorial award, each carrying a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

The competition provided aspiring legal professionals with a platform to strengthen legal research, reasoned argument and courtroom advocacy.

About Manipal University Jaipur

Established in 2011, Manipal University Jaipur is a NAAC A+ accredited institution and part of the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG). This year Manipal University Jaipur received QS 5 Star overall rating. Located on a 122-acre campus in Rajasthan, the university offers programmes across diverse disciplines, including engineering, computer science, management, law, architecture, humanities and sciences. With an emphasis on academic excellence, interdisciplinary research, innovation, entrepreneurship and industry collaboration, MUJ provides an environment that encourages students and faculty members to engage with emerging technologies and address contemporary societal challenges. The university continues to strengthen its national and international academic partnerships and research ecosystem in alignment with its vision of advancing knowledge, fostering innovation and preparing graduates for a rapidly evolving global landscape.

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